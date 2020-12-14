Logo
How to complete Gaya striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 14/Dec/2020 18:31 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 19:07

by Bill Cooney
Gaya Freeze SBC

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for a striker version of Valencia back Jose Gaya. We’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for  Jose Gaya, who plays as a back in real life, but has been transformed into a striker for this SBC.

Valencia’s 2020 run saw them get no higher than the middle of the La Liga standings, but Gaya has been a bright spot for The Bats. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions down below.

Gaya Freeze SBC in-game stats

Stats for Gaya’s Freeze SBC.

This looks like a very fun card, as his regular stats have basically been flipped upside down. Since the Spaniard is now playing offense, Gaya’s shooting has been supercharged from 61 on his regular gold card all the way up to 84 for this SBC. Dribbling and Pace also both see five-point increases from the base version, to 85 and 89, respectively.

Physicality also gets boosted up from 70 to 79 to help him on goal, and his Passing has also been increased slightly up to 82 as well. The only downside to this card is the reduced Defending, but since he’s now a striker, that shouldn’t be an issue!

Gaya Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

If you want to knock out this SBC, There is only one single challenge to complete, and the good news is that it should only run you around 53,ooo to 65,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on. Here are the requirements:

Jose Gaya

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gaya Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions to Gaya’s Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, neither of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Jose Gaya solution 1

A cheap solution to Jose Gaya’s Freeze SBC.

Jose Gaya solution 2

Another cheap solution to Jose Gaya’s Freeze SBC.

Gaya Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Gaya’s flipped card and how it handles before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 5,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Jose Gaya [Loan]

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 35
  • Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab a Gaya you can use at striker for yourself; both his regular and loan SBCs expire on Thursday, December 17.

FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions: Ronaldo, Kroos, Maddison

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:06

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions with a Ronaldo card
Team of the Week 12 is almost here in FIFA 21, and while it’s not shaping up to be the best TOTW ever, there could be a few cards that stand out. So, here are our predictions. 

As the holiday season is almost upon us, games are starting to come through thick and fast as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and more are starting to take shape with managers being fired, title challengers cementing their credentials, and European hopefuls looking for runs of form. 

While all that is happening in Europe, one league has come to its conclusion – the MLS. Columbus Crew were crowned champions after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-1 in the playoff finals, and if our predictions are right, we should see a Hero card added in Team of the Week. 

So, without any further ado, let’s jump right into who we think is worthy of a special card this week. 

Ronaldo fifa 21
EA SPORTS
It won’t come as any surprise to see Ronaldo on this list.

As noted, we should see a Columbus Crew player receive a Hero card – and that should be for Lucas Zelarayan. The midfielder bagged two goals and an assist in the win, and was the standout player.

Aside from him, it’s not the greatest TOTW ever. We’ve plucked Cristiano Ronaldo, Hirving Lozano, James Maddison, and Toni Kroos as our headline players. 

Ronaldo bagged two late goals for Juventus, Lozano scored and assisted after coming on as a sub for Napoli, while Maddison and Kroos dominated the midfield in standout performances for Leicester City and Real Madrid. We’ve also chosen Allan from Everton, which would be good news for One to Watch owners. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 12 Predictions | Team of the Week 12

  • GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • CB: Jan Bednarek – Southampton
  • CB: Pedro Mendes – Montpellier 
  • LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • RB: James Tavernier – Rangers 
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid 
  • CM: Allan – Everton 
  • CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese 
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • CM: Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
  • CAM: James Maddison – Leicester
  • CAM: Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew – Hero card
  • CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • LM: Jonathan Bamba – Lille 
  • RM: Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • RW: Antony – Ajax 
  • RM: Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart
  • CF: Florian Thauvin – Marseille
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus 
  • ST: Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough 
  • ST: James Collins – Luton Town 
  • ST: Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

Again, we’ve also got a Silver Stars prediction should EA decide to carry on their trend of giving out cards.

As you can see, we’ve gone for Jamal Lowe from Swansea City. The winger bagged both goals for the Swans in their derby day victory over Cardiff City, and is well worth a Silver Stars upgrade – if not a full-blown TOTW card. 

Of course, these are only our predictions, and EA might have something different planned – say, releasing an MLS finals Hero card as a standalone.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 12 will be released in FIFA 21 on Wednesday, December 16 at 6 pm GMT.