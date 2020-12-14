How to complete Gaya striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for a striker version of Valencia back Jose Gaya. We’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for Jose Gaya, who plays as a back in real life, but has been transformed into a striker for this SBC.

Valencia’s 2020 run saw them get no higher than the middle of the La Liga standings, but Gaya has been a bright spot for The Bats. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions down below.

Gaya Freeze SBC in-game stats

This looks like a very fun card, as his regular stats have basically been flipped upside down. Since the Spaniard is now playing offense, Gaya’s shooting has been supercharged from 61 on his regular gold card all the way up to 84 for this SBC. Dribbling and Pace also both see five-point increases from the base version, to 85 and 89, respectively.

Read More: FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 countdown

Physicality also gets boosted up from 70 to 79 to help him on goal, and his Passing has also been increased slightly up to 82 as well. The only downside to this card is the reduced Defending, but since he’s now a striker, that shouldn’t be an issue!

Gaya Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

If you want to knock out this SBC, There is only one single challenge to complete, and the good news is that it should only run you around 53,ooo to 65,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on. Here are the requirements:

Jose Gaya

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gaya Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions to Gaya’s Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, neither of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Jose Gaya solution 1

Jose Gaya solution 2

Gaya Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Gaya’s flipped card and how it handles before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 5,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Jose Gaya [Loan]

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Player Level: Min Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 35

Team Chemistry: Min 35 Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab a Gaya you can use at striker for yourself; both his regular and loan SBCs expire on Thursday, December 17.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, updates, leaks, solutions, and more.