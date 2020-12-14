Logo
FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions: Ronaldo, Kroos, Maddison

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:06

by Connor Bennett
Team of the Week 12 is almost here in FIFA 21, and while it’s not shaping up to be the best TOTW ever, there could be a few cards that stand out. So, here are our predictions. 

As the holiday season is almost upon us, games are starting to come through thick and fast as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and more are starting to take shape with managers being fired, title challengers cementing their credentials, and European hopefuls looking for runs of form. 

While all that is happening in Europe, one league has come to its conclusion – the MLS. Columbus Crew were crowned champions after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-1 in the playoff finals, and if our predictions are right, we should see a Hero card added in Team of the Week. 

So, without any further ado, let’s jump right into who we think is worthy of a special card this week. 

As noted, we should see a Columbus Crew player receive a Hero card – and that should be for Lucas Zelarayan. The midfielder bagged two goals and an assist in the win, and was the standout player.

Aside from him, it’s not the greatest TOTW ever. We’ve plucked Cristiano Ronaldo, Hirving Lozano, James Maddison, and Toni Kroos as our headline players. 

Ronaldo bagged two late goals for Juventus, Lozano scored and assisted after coming on as a sub for Napoli, while Maddison and Kroos dominated the midfield in standout performances for Leicester City and Real Madrid. We’ve also chosen Allan from Everton, which would be good news for One to Watch owners. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 12 Predictions | Team of the Week 12

  • GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • CB: Jan Bednarek – Southampton
  • CB: Pedro Mendes – Montpellier 
  • LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • RB: James Tavernier – Rangers 
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid 
  • CM: Allan – Everton 
  • CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese 
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • CM: Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
  • CAM: James Maddison – Leicester
  • CAM: Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew – Hero card
  • CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • LM: Jonathan Bamba – Lille 
  • RM: Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • RW: Antony – Ajax 
  • RM: Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart
  • CF: Florian Thauvin – Marseille
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus 
  • ST: Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough 
  • ST: James Collins – Luton Town 
  • ST: Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

Again, we’ve also got a Silver Stars prediction should EA decide to carry on their trend of giving out cards.

As you can see, we’ve gone for Jamal Lowe from Swansea City. The winger bagged both goals for the Swans in their derby day victory over Cardiff City, and is well worth a Silver Stars upgrade – if not a full-blown TOTW card. 

Of course, these are only our predictions, and EA might have something different planned – say, releasing an MLS finals Hero card as a standalone.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 12 will be released in FIFA 21 on Wednesday, December 16 at 6 pm GMT.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 countdown: start date, predictions

Published: 14/Dec/2020 8:00 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 8:38

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS are all set to add one final Road to the Final (RTTF) team to FIFA 21 after the conclusion of the Champions League group stage ⁠— here’s everything we know about Team 3 so far, including its release date, and more.

FIFA 21 has seen EA SPORTS go hard on the RTTF promo. The first team was loaded with superstars ⁠— soon-to-be-upgraded cards like Salah and Griezmann among them ⁠— and the stacked second squad, headlined by Hazard and Koulibaly, arrived a week later.

EA have now unveiled plans to add one last Road to the Final lineup, after the Champions League’s 2020/21 group stage came to a thrilling end late last week.

“With the biggest competitions in Europe’s Group Stages coming to an end, a third squad of Road to the Final dynamic Special Player Items will be coming to Ultimate Team,” the FIFA 21 devs confirmed on EA.com.

Here’s everything we know about the third ⁠— and more than likely last ⁠— Road to the Final promo squad to drop in FIFA 21, including when it will hit live servers, which players should be getting brand-new RTTF cards, and more.

When will “Road to the Final 3” be released?

The third RTTF squad will likely be tied to the Round of 16 draw. That all-important seeding event will be hosted at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, Dec. 14.

EA SPORTS will likely unveil their final Road to the Final upgrades soon after.

Considering the first teams dropped on Fridays (November 6 and 13), there’s a fair chance we’ll see the same this time around as well. That should put RTTF 3’s release date sometime around Friday, December 18, as part of the Freeze promo.

The only thing that could put a spanner in the works for that date is if EA has another Freeze team planned for the end of the week; we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. Keep your eyes on @UltimateTeamUK for more news.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, but we do know which clubs will be getting boosted RTTF cards ⁠— all the qualified UCL teams.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Dortmund, Juventus, and PSG all topped the groups. Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig, and surprise package Borussia Mönchengladbach are also in the mix.

Expect EA SPORTS to dish out players for nearly all of these teams, likely leaning towards the more popular of the 16. Here’s some players they could pick.

16 possible RTTF 3 card upgrades

  • Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
  • Kieran Trippier (Atlético Madrid)
  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
  • Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
  • Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
  • Moussa Marega (Porto) 
  • Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
  • Suso (Sevilla)
  • Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) 
  • Kai Havertz (Chelsea)  
  • Emre Can (Dortmund)
  • Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)
  • Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
  • Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)
  • Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for RTTF team 3 squad-building challenges yet, but considering there were a few for the first squads ⁠— Mason Mount, Isco, and Jules Kounde all got SBC cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same this week.

These will likely be based around Europa League teams, including Ajax, United, Milan, Rangers, and more. PSV, Napoli, and Leicester are also in with a shout. When new SBCs are announced, we’ll update this article.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about Road to the Final team 3, coming soon to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Make sure you’ve got a few packs saved too; if our RTTF predictions are correct, it’s going to be a cracking Champions League squad!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.