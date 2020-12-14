FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions: Ronaldo, Kroos, Maddison

Team of the Week 12 is almost here in FIFA 21, and while it’s not shaping up to be the best TOTW ever, there could be a few cards that stand out. So, here are our predictions.

As the holiday season is almost upon us, games are starting to come through thick and fast as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and more are starting to take shape with managers being fired, title challengers cementing their credentials, and European hopefuls looking for runs of form.

While all that is happening in Europe, one league has come to its conclusion – the MLS. Columbus Crew were crowned champions after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-1 in the playoff finals, and if our predictions are right, we should see a Hero card added in Team of the Week.

So, without any further ado, let’s jump right into who we think is worthy of a special card this week.

As noted, we should see a Columbus Crew player receive a Hero card – and that should be for Lucas Zelarayan. The midfielder bagged two goals and an assist in the win, and was the standout player.

Aside from him, it’s not the greatest TOTW ever. We’ve plucked Cristiano Ronaldo, Hirving Lozano, James Maddison, and Toni Kroos as our headline players.

Ronaldo bagged two late goals for Juventus, Lozano scored and assisted after coming on as a sub for Napoli, while Maddison and Kroos dominated the midfield in standout performances for Leicester City and Real Madrid. We’ve also chosen Allan from Everton, which would be good news for One to Watch owners.

FIFA 21 TOTW 12 Predictions | Team of the Week 12

GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa

GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

CB: Jan Bednarek – Southampton

CB: Pedro Mendes – Montpellier

LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

CM: Allan – Everton

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

CM: Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan

CAM: James Maddison – Leicester

CAM: Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew – Hero card

CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

LM: Jonathan Bamba – Lille

RM: Hirving Lozano – Napoli

RW: Antony – Ajax

RM: Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart

CF: Florian Thauvin – Marseille

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

ST: Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough

ST: James Collins – Luton Town

ST: Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

Again, we’ve also got a Silver Stars prediction should EA decide to carry on their trend of giving out cards.

As you can see, we’ve gone for Jamal Lowe from Swansea City. The winger bagged both goals for the Swans in their derby day victory over Cardiff City, and is well worth a Silver Stars upgrade – if not a full-blown TOTW card.

Of course, these are only our predictions, and EA might have something different planned – say, releasing an MLS finals Hero card as a standalone.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 12 will be released in FIFA 21 on Wednesday, December 16 at 6 pm GMT.