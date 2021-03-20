Bundesliga fans will love Hamburg's Sonny Kittel's ridiculous FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Hamburg are sitting pretty at the top of the 2.Bundesliga, in no small part thanks to tricky winger Sonny Kittel. He’s had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s absolutely insane.

While Sonny Kittel’s career has been mostly a modest one, his Ultimate Team certainly isn’t. The former German youth international never quite made it in the dizzying heights of the Bundesliga, but he’s torn up the second division for years.

He’s had a solid season in northern Germany, notching five goals and seven assists in 23 appearances to help Der Rothosen to the summit of the league table, as they seek a return to the top division for the first time since 2018.

While Hamburg are high-flying, so is his Ultimate Team, which features three ICONs, two Headliners, and one unbelievable pro-player card.

Sonny Kittel’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Like his beloved Hamburg, Kittel’s deployed a 4-2-2-2 formation to try and get the best out of his players. The highlight, though, is Kittel’s pro card. While all pro cards have maxed-out stats, the fact Kittel’s also possesses 5* weak foot and 4* skill moves make him even more OP.

There’s strength right down the spine of the team, with Leon Goretzka and Ruud Gullit anchoring the midfield, and a front four of Eusebio, Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldo Nazario and Kittel’s own pro card doing the damage upfront.

Here’s his team in full:

GK: Hugo Lloris (87)

Hugo Lloris (87) RB: Sergino Dest (88)

Sergino Dest (88) CB: Raphael Varane (86)

Raphael Varane (86) CB: Dayot Upamecano (86)

Dayot Upamecano (86) LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CDM: Leon Goretzka (89)

Leon Goretzka (89) CAM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

Kylian Mbappe (90) CAM: Eusebio (91)

Eusebio (91) ST: Ronaldo Nazario (94)

Ronaldo Nazario (94) ST: Sonny Kittel (99)

Unfortunately for Kittel, he was completely outclassed by his Redditor opponent, u/maxiyti, and apparently ended up ragequitting.

As strong as his team is, it feels wrong not seeing that delicious pro card on full chemistry. Perhaps a change in personnel and a switch to a 4-3-2-1 formation would truly unleash its real power.