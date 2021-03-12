Bukayo Saka's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has nothing on the Arsenal Invincibles - Dexerto

Arsenal’s rising star Bukayo Saka has had his full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and while some Gunners fans might expect to see some club legends in the lineup, it’s not a scratch on The Invincibles.

The club enjoyed its most successful domestic season back in the 2003-04 season, after completing a 38 game season unbeaten in England’s top flight. Much of that side now enjoy legendary status for their team and also in EA SPORTS’ annual football game.

Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Sol Campbell – to name a few – have featured in the ICON collection for years.

However, fans might be surprised to learn that Saka, despite having top players from yesteryear in his starting 11, has not opted for any North London heroes.

Bukayo Saka FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

On March 11, a player that matched up against the flying winger in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team posted his team to Reddit.

It might not look as impressive as other teams we’ve seen in the past – like that of Vinicius Jr or Diogo Jota – but it’s certainly one that reflects the meta. Quick full-backs, box-to-box midfielders, and speedy attackers check off all of those boxes.

A cheeky R9 up front as well, forming a forward three with his 99-rated card and Mohamed Salah’s base.

Full squad list

Alisson (90) – Liverpool

Varane (86) – Real Madrid

Van Dijk (90) – Liverpool

Mendy (83) – Real Madrid

Walker (85) – Manchester City

Kante (88) – Chelsea

Gullit (90) – ICON

Jones (88) – Liverpool

Saka (99) – Arsenal

Salah (90) – Liverpool

Ronaldo (94) – ICON

Arsenal ICONs in FIFA 21

There’s no shortage of Arsenal ICONs in Ultimate Team, which makes it even more surprising to see Saka hadn’t purchased any of them for his starting 11.

At a glance, there’s definitely space for Ashley Cole, Sol Campbell, Dennis Bergkamp, and even Patrick Vieira. Maybe those will be the upgrades he will go on to make in the future, but for now – it’s just his pro card in terms of Gunners representation.