Logo
FIFA

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 17/Jan/2021 12:52

by Joe Craven
Diogo Jota FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21

Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has had his incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s no surprise how strong it is given the forward’s obvious talent in EA Sports’ title. 

Many Liverpool fans have been delighted with the impact made by Diogo Jota after he signed for the Merseyside club from Wolves during the 2020 summer transfer window.

His pace and quick feet have offered an effective alternative to the established front three, and his impact has already been borne out in some important goals and performances.

Unfortunately, Jota picked up a pretty bad injury back in December and has been sidelined ever since. It seems he’s spending some of his recovery time on FIFA, and his Ultimate Team has now been revealed.

Diogo Jota celebrates in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Diogo Jota was in red-hot form for Liverpool prior to his injury.

We’ve already heard of his talents when it comes to FIFA, going an unbeaten 30-0 in FUT Champs back on FIFA 20. His team back then was impressive, but this one is just as strong.

Shared by one Redditor who came up against Jota in Champs, there’s a spot for four of his Premier League colleagues. Nick Pope is in goal, with Adama Traore’s FUT Freeze card at LB. Teammate Joe Gomez is at LCB, with Man City rival Kyle Walker at RCB. James Tavernier’s Headliners card rounds off the most meta back five we’ve probably ever seen.

Into midfield, and meta players swap for pure powerhouses. Vieira, CR7, and Ruud Gullit make up a central three, in behind Diogo Jota’s own 99 OVR pro card. Hirving Lozano’s Headliners card and R9 Ronaldo round off a truly terrifying team. The full team and their ratings are listed below.

Diogo Jota’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

  • GK: Nick Pope (82)
  • RB: James Tavernier (86)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • CB: Joe Gomez (85)
  • LB: Adama Traore (84)
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira (88)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)
  • LW: Diogo Jota (99)
  • RW: Hirving Lozano (87)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)

Diego Jota in champs from FIFA

With a team like this and Jota’s in-game talents combined, it’s no surprise that he has a reputation as one of the very best pro footballers when it comes to FIFA.

We hope to see him back on the pitch in real life soon.

FIFA

How to complete Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 16/Jan/2021 19:20 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 19:31

by Bill Cooney
Higuain Flashback SBC

Share

FUT

EA SPORTS has unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a few weeks but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for storied Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain who now plays stateside for Inter Miami.

This new card is meant to celebrate his prolific 2009-2010 LaLiga Santander season where Higuain scored 29 total goals to lead Real Madrid in the category and have the second most in LaLiga behind Messi himself. It’s typically considered a high point in his career and that’s certainly reflected in this card’s upgraded stats.

Everything you need to unlock this new Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Higuain’s new Flashback card.

First things first, Gonzalo’s Pace has been supercharged here, going from 65 on his current Gold card to 89 here, an increase of 24 points overall.

Dribbling also gets a decent upgrade up to 86 from 80, and Shooting is at 88 here instead of 85 like normal. This card is easily a massive upgrade, but it’s up to you to decide if the price is right.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC requirements & cost

As far as SBCs go, this one is fairly cheap, compared to some others that we’ve seen come out lately. All together it should run you about 80,000 to 95,000 FUT to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

That being said, there is only one set of requirements to knock out as well if you decide to unlock this card. Here are the requirements:

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC expiration date

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, you don’t have that much time to make up your mind as it will only be around for another 7 days until Saturday, January 23.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more. If you do unlock Higuain, send us a clip and let us know how he’s working out!