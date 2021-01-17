Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has had his incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s no surprise how strong it is given the forward’s obvious talent in EA Sports’ title.

Many Liverpool fans have been delighted with the impact made by Diogo Jota after he signed for the Merseyside club from Wolves during the 2020 summer transfer window.

His pace and quick feet have offered an effective alternative to the established front three, and his impact has already been borne out in some important goals and performances.

Unfortunately, Jota picked up a pretty bad injury back in December and has been sidelined ever since. It seems he’s spending some of his recovery time on FIFA, and his Ultimate Team has now been revealed.

We’ve already heard of his talents when it comes to FIFA, going an unbeaten 30-0 in FUT Champs back on FIFA 20. His team back then was impressive, but this one is just as strong.

Shared by one Redditor who came up against Jota in Champs, there’s a spot for four of his Premier League colleagues. Nick Pope is in goal, with Adama Traore’s FUT Freeze card at LB. Teammate Joe Gomez is at LCB, with Man City rival Kyle Walker at RCB. James Tavernier’s Headliners card rounds off the most meta back five we’ve probably ever seen.

Into midfield, and meta players swap for pure powerhouses. Vieira, CR7, and Ruud Gullit make up a central three, in behind Diogo Jota’s own 99 OVR pro card. Hirving Lozano’s Headliners card and R9 Ronaldo round off a truly terrifying team. The full team and their ratings are listed below.

Diogo Jota’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

GK: Nick Pope (82)

Nick Pope (82) RB: James Tavernier (86)

James Tavernier (86) CB: Kyle Walker (86)

Kyle Walker (86) CB: Joe Gomez (85)

Joe Gomez (85) LB: Adama Traore (84)

Adama Traore (84) CDM: Patrick Vieira (88)

Patrick Vieira (88) CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CM: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

Cristiano Ronaldo (92) LW: Diogo Jota (99)

Diogo Jota (99) RW: Hirving Lozano (87)

Hirving Lozano (87) ST: Ronaldo (94)

With a team like this and Jota’s in-game talents combined, it’s no surprise that he has a reputation as one of the very best pro footballers when it comes to FIFA.

We hope to see him back on the pitch in real life soon.