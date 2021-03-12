Gundogan FIFA 21 POTM SBC: Requirements, cost, solution - Dexerto

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has made it back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards, after scooping the honor in February after a run of terrific performances. Now, FIFA 21 players have got another POTM SBC to complete.

The German playmaker has been in fine form for the champions in waiting, and as a reward he’ll be picking up a new 88-rated card in Ultimate Team – which is two better than the last upgrade he received in-game.

The announcement was made on March 12, as EA SPORTS tweeted out a video of his best work in the last month.

Last season, Gundogan was always an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s system, though not many would have predicted him to step up the way he has this season. At the time of writing, he’s scored 12 goals in the Premier League and picked up two assists as well. In the absence of key attacking players at times during the season, he’s stepped up.

With improved shooting, passing and dribbling all coming with the new FIFA 21 Gundogan SBC item, let’s take a look at what you have to do to complete it.

FIFA 21 Gundogan POTM SBC (February)

Requirements

Manchester City

Players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

It looks like the card will set players back around 88,000 and 92,000 coins, depending on the platform you play on. That’s according to the FUTBIN database, anyway.

Solutions

Gundogan FIFA 21 POTM SBC review

Based on how much card you’re getting for your cash here, it does look like the Gundogan FIFA 21 POTM SBC is worth completing. If you have a Premier League team, he could easily be a starting player or if you want to build a squad with the depth of Man City – maybe use him on the bench, too.

