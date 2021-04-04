AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing might have the best pro FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

AFC Bournemouth’s Philip Billing is a beast on the pitch, but the talismanic midfielder also has one of the best meta FIFA 21 Ultimate Teams we’ve ever seen.

AFC Bournemouth were demoted to the Championship at the end of the 2019-2020 season. However, they’ve had a good run so far and could be in the fight for promotion once again.

Philip Billing has played an essential part in their resurgence, with five goals, two assists, and quality involvement all over the pitch — including one this weekend in the Cherries’ 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

But it seems like the rock-solid midfielder’s football brain and skills also carry over into FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Philip Billing’s FIFA Ultimate Team revealed

Professional footballers typically have stacked teams thanks to being gifted their own 99-rated player card and three icons. Philip Billing’s is no exception.

However, what sets it apart from others is that he’s integrated some powerful meta cards into the mix, including some that can only be acquired by completing SBCs.

ST: Pele (95)

ST: Jack Billing (99)

LM: Kylian Mbappe (92)

CM: Renato Sanches (87)

CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

RM: Ryan Kent (86)

LB: Ferland Mendy (88)

CB: Rio Ferdinand (91)

CB: Kyle Walker (86)

RB: James Tavernier (87)

GK: Peter Schmeichel (93)

The fan who came up against him pointed out that his team was a well-oiled machine. It’s up there with his previous one in FIFA 20.

It uses a traditional 4-4-2 formation, and the lethal 99-rated professional card upfront was the cherry on top. He claimed it “absolutely violated” his defense.

Credit where credit’s due, though. It seems like Philip Billing knows FIFA 21 Ultimate Team like the back of his hand, and it shows in his team.