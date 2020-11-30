 How to complete Wes Morgan Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete Wes Morgan Moments SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 30/Nov/2020 1:07 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 2:09

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have added another Player Moments SBC as part of FIFA 21’s ongoing Black Friday promo in Ultimate Team, and this time it’s an upgrade for silver defender Wes Morgan, celebrating his role as Leicester City captain in the club’s title-winning season.

Morgan, now 36, will forever go down in football folklore as the captain who — along with talismanic hitman Jamie Vardy and enigmatic manager Claudio Ranieri ⁠— guided ⁠the Foxes to a fairytale Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

The title run, which bookies tipped at 5000 to one before a ball was kicked, is one of the greatest stories in modern football, and Morgan was all for the whole ride.

In the end, only he and Foxes ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel played every minute of the club’s miraculous 38 games. He was also only the third outfield player to play every minute of a title-winning Premier League season, after Gary Pallister (92/93) and John Terry (14/15). 

EA has now released a “Player Moments” card to celebrate the defender’s achievements. Though the overall may not be too high, Morgan’s upgrade looks like a hidden gem ⁠— here’s how to get your hands on the SBC card.

Wes Morgan played every minute of Leicester City's title-winning season in 2015/16.
Wes Morgan SBC stats

At first glance, the new Wes Morgan card isn’t worth too much of a look-in. Don’t let the 74 rating fool you, however, because the Foxes captain is packing some serious firepower with his new SBC upgrade; he could even fit in a meta team!

There are a few low points. Morgan’s shooting is just a low 40, dropped down by 32 finishing and 27 volleys, and many of his stats are a middling 70ish in the front stats.

Morgan has serious gas lying beneath the surface. 71 passing disguises a hefty 95 short passing ⁠— one of the best you can get on a Premier League defender ⁠— and 81 long passing to boot. Crossing is low (29), but he won’t do that much.

Slap a “Shadow” chemistry style on him too, and he rivals top-class defenders like De Ligt and Davison Sanchez. He falls 10 pace short of Gomez, but his Defending (81) and Physical (82) are actually better than the meta Liverpool centerback.

In-game stats for Wes Morgan’s 74-rated Player Moments card.
Wes Morgan SBC requirements & solutions

The best news about the Wes Morgan SBC is its cost too. The Leicester City captain can be yours for just a handful of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team coins. In fact, he only requires one 82-rated squad to complete, with a single Foxes player included in the puzzle.

‘Wes Morgan’

  • Players from Leicester City: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

As of publishing, the two-squad challenge costs around 19k coins on Xbox and Origin PC, while PlayStation players can get it for even cheaper at 15k, according to FIFA stats website FUTBIN.

The best Leicester City player to whack into the squad is likely defender Çaglar Söyüncü. He comes in at 80-rated, but costs just 2.4k, so won’t break the bank. Surround him with cheap French stars, and you should hit 70 chemistry with ease.

A cheap solution to Wes Morgan's Player Moments SBC.
Want to get your hands on the new Wes Morgan upgrade? Be quick! It’s a Black Friday “flash SBC,” meaning you’ll only have the day itself to unlock the Premier League captain.

FIFA

How to complete Depay Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 29/Nov/2020 18:40 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 21:11

by Bill Cooney

A new Squad Building Challenge is now available in FIFA 21 for Dutch forward Memphis Depay, celebrating his long-range goal vs Toulouse FC in the 2016-17 Ligue 1 Season.

The young gun Depay has played for Lyon since 2017, and it was during his first year with the club that he made the ridiculous shot this SBC celebrates.

If you haven’t seen the goal in question, it’s worth looking up as the Dutchman sends a bomb to the moon and back from practically the halfway line to score on the unsuspecting Toulouse keeper.

While fans of the sport me lament that this isn’t an FC Barcelona version – after Depay’s rumored summer move to the Catalan giants fell through – it’s still one that could prove to be a difference-maker match in and match out.

Memphis Depay SBC stats

Depay SBC reward
Stats-wise, this card is incredibly well-balanced for a forward player; every one of Depay’s stats except for Defending is set in the 80s. Pace (88) and Shooting (87) are his highest followed closely by Dribbling (86), Passing (84), and Physicality (82).

If you need some fresh blood at forward, Depay would be a fantastic choice based on these stats alone, but there is one big obstacle — the price — that might get in the way.

Memphis Depay SBC Requirements & Solutions

Even more good news is that there’s only one Squad Building Challenge to complete to knock this baby out. The not so good news is that it will run you anywhere from 146,000 to 176,000 coins, depending on your platform of choice. The full list of requirements is listed below:

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

To make things as easy and pain-free as possible, we’ve also got two of the cheapest solutions that also don’t require any loyalty to complete listed below.

Solution 1

Depay SBC solution 1
Solution 2

Depay SBC solution 2
If you do decide to take on Depay’s SBC and its price tag, don’t wait around, as you only have four days until December 3 to get it done before it goes away for good.

