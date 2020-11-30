How to complete Wes Morgan Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have added another Player Moments SBC as part of FIFA 21’s ongoing Black Friday promo in Ultimate Team, and this time it’s an upgrade for silver defender Wes Morgan, celebrating his role as Leicester City captain in the club’s title-winning season.

Morgan, now 36, will forever go down in football folklore as the captain who — along with talismanic hitman Jamie Vardy and enigmatic manager Claudio Ranieri ⁠— guided ⁠the Foxes to a fairytale Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

The title run, which bookies tipped at 5000 to one before a ball was kicked, is one of the greatest stories in modern football, and Morgan was all for the whole ride.

In the end, only he and Foxes ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel played every minute of the club’s miraculous 38 games. He was also only the third outfield player to play every minute of a title-winning Premier League season, after Gary Pallister (92/93) and John Terry (14/15).

EA has now released a “Player Moments” card to celebrate the defender’s achievements. Though the overall may not be too high, Morgan’s upgrade looks like a hidden gem ⁠— here’s how to get your hands on the SBC card.

Wes Morgan SBC stats

At first glance, the new Wes Morgan card isn’t worth too much of a look-in. Don’t let the 74 rating fool you, however, because the Foxes captain is packing some serious firepower with his new SBC upgrade; he could even fit in a meta team!

There are a few low points. Morgan’s shooting is just a low 40, dropped down by 32 finishing and 27 volleys, and many of his stats are a middling 70ish in the front stats.

Morgan has serious gas lying beneath the surface. 71 passing disguises a hefty 95 short passing ⁠— one of the best you can get on a Premier League defender ⁠— and 81 long passing to boot. Crossing is low (29), but he won’t do that much.

Read more: How to complete Depay Moments SBC in FIFA 21

Slap a “Shadow” chemistry style on him too, and he rivals top-class defenders like De Ligt and Davison Sanchez. He falls 10 pace short of Gomez, but his Defending (81) and Physical (82) are actually better than the meta Liverpool centerback.

Wes Morgan SBC requirements & solutions

The best news about the Wes Morgan SBC is its cost too. The Leicester City captain can be yours for just a handful of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team coins. In fact, he only requires one 82-rated squad to complete, with a single Foxes player included in the puzzle.

‘Wes Morgan’

Players from Leicester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

As of publishing, the two-squad challenge costs around 19k coins on Xbox and Origin PC, while PlayStation players can get it for even cheaper at 15k, according to FIFA stats website FUTBIN.

The best Leicester City player to whack into the squad is likely defender Çaglar Söyüncü. He comes in at 80-rated, but costs just 2.4k, so won’t break the bank. Surround him with cheap French stars, and you should hit 70 chemistry with ease.

Want to get your hands on the new Wes Morgan upgrade? Be quick! It’s a Black Friday “flash SBC,” meaning you’ll only have the day itself to unlock the Premier League captain.

There’s sure to be plenty more of these over Cyber Monday too, so make sure you follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK; we’ll make sure you’re updated on all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, new SBCs, and plenty more!