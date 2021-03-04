Aubameyang's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed featuring Drogba & Ronaldo - Dexerto

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the biggest stars at Arsenal FC right now, as their top scorer in the 2020/21 season. And he’s looking for success in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team now, too.

FIFA is a favourite pastime for many top players, especially now with youngsters coming through who have grown up with the game.

Advertisement

The likes of Neymar and Erling Haaland clearly like to play in their downtime and have had their teams revealed, too.

Aubameyang has become a very occasional Twitch streamer too, and booted up the stream to play some Division Rivals and Pro Clubs on March 3. This gave fans the perfect look at his team and, more importantly, his ability on the virtual pitch.

Advertisement

Aubameyang FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI revealed

As with most pro players, Auba has surrounded himself with legends of the game in the form of the very rare and expensive ICONs. This includes Pele and Ruud Gullit.

He also lines himself up alongside some current greats — though he does have a pretty questionable selection of players on the bench. Here’s how his starting XI looks:

Advertisement

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90) RB: Kyle Walker (85)

Kyle Walker (85) CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

Virgil Van Dijk (90) CB: Raphael Varane (86)

Raphael Varane (86) LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CDM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

Kylian Mbappe (90) CAM: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) CAM: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (99)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (99) CAM: Pele (95)

Pele (95) ST: Drogba (91)

Of course, while the team itself looks pretty insane, there is at least one glaring issue… Mbappe at CDM. We can only imagine he changes up the formation or makes some moves after kick-off.

Read More: Diogo Jota turns savage after packing Everton player

The bench is clearly a problem too, filled with a bunch of bronze players, but that’s definitely something that can be easily fixed.

Advertisement

Overall, it’s not the best team we’ve seen from a top player, but it definitely looks like it could hold its own in Weekend League.