5 FIFA 21 players you need for FUT Champions this weekend

If you want to win in FUT Champions, you need a good squad, and if you want a good squad, you need these five players.

The weekend’s coming up, which means that FIFA 21 players need to start preparing their squads if they hope to compete in FUT Champions. This week’s Team of the Week (TOTW) includes some great options.

Here are the five best players to get for your squad:

5. TOTW Ederson

If you want a Goalkeeper with great reflexes and kicking, TOTW Ederson is almost a must. Manchester City’s Keeper boasts an impressive 89 Reflexes stat along with an incredible 94 Kicking. This helps him make accurate Goal Kicks that don’t get intercepted.

He’s slightly more agile than the 90-rated Alisson, and a little cheaper too.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is still a staple for any FUT Champions team. He is the best central midfielder in the game at 91 overall. His passing skills are unrivaled. He has an overall 94 in crossing, 94 in short passing, and 93 in long passing.

This helps De Bruyne find teammates and get the ball to them in great positions to score. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also a great shot himself.

3. Neymar

If you’re playing a formation with wingers, Neymar is your man. His 94 Acceleration, along with his 96 agility and 95 in Dribbling, helps him outrun and get by his opponents.

He has excellent chemistry with Kylian Mbappe (if you have him) as well as other Ligue One Uber Eats or Brazilian players. If you can afford him, he’s well worth the investment.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk is the best defender in the game. It’s a lot easier to score in FIFA 21 than it was in 20, and FUT Champions players know how to abuse the mechanics of the game.

This makes having great CBs extremely important, and none do the job better than Van Dijk. Make sure to give him the Shadow Chemistry Style and watch him shut down the opposing strikers.

1. TOTW Rashford

Rashford’s TOTW card is going for over 600,000 on the transfer market, and for good reason. His 92 Pace stat and his 85 Shooting stat make him one of the most lethal strikers on the market. Combine that with his 5-star skill moves and 86 dribbling and he’s an absolute menace.

He pairs great with midfielders like De Bruyne who can get the ball to him while he’s making a run.