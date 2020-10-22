FIFA

5 FIFA 21 players you need for FUT Champions this weekend

Published: 22/Oct/2020 22:06

by Nate Searl
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FUT Champions

If you want to win in FUT Champions, you need a good squad, and if you want a good squad, you need these five players.

The weekend’s coming up, which means that FIFA 21 players need to start preparing their squads if they hope to compete in FUT Champions. This week’s Team of the Week (TOTW) includes some great options.

Advertisement

Here are the five best players to get for your squad:

5. TOTW Ederson

EA Sports
TOTW Ederson

If you want a Goalkeeper with great reflexes and kicking, TOTW Ederson is almost a must. Manchester City’s Keeper boasts an impressive 89 Reflexes stat along with an incredible 94 Kicking. This helps him make accurate Goal Kicks that don’t get intercepted.

Advertisement

He’s slightly more agile than the 90-rated Alisson, and a little cheaper too.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

EA Sports
Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is still a staple for any FUT Champions team. He is the best central midfielder in the game at 91 overall. His passing skills are unrivaled. He has an overall 94 in crossing, 94 in short passing, and 93 in long passing.

This helps De Bruyne find teammates and get the ball to them in great positions to score. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also a great shot himself.

Advertisement

3. Neymar

EA Sports
Neymar

If you’re playing a formation with wingers, Neymar is your man. His 94 Acceleration, along with his 96 agility and 95 in Dribbling, helps him outrun and get by his opponents.

He has excellent chemistry with Kylian Mbappe (if you have him) as well as other Ligue One Uber Eats or Brazilian players. If you can afford him, he’s well worth the investment.

2. Virgil van Dijk

EA Sports
Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk is the best defender in the game. It’s a lot easier to score in FIFA 21 than it was in 20, and FUT Champions players know how to abuse the mechanics of the game.

Advertisement

This makes having great CBs extremely important, and none do the job better than Van Dijk. Make sure to give him the Shadow Chemistry Style and watch him shut down the opposing strikers.

1. TOTW Rashford

EA Sports
TOTW Rashford

Rashford’s TOTW card is going for over 600,000 on the transfer market, and for good reason. His 92 Pace stat and his 85 Shooting stat make him one of the most lethal strikers on the market. Combine that with his 5-star skill moves and 86 dribbling and he’s an absolute menace.

Advertisement

He pairs great with midfielders like De Bruyne who can get the ball to him while he’s making a run.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1

Published: 22/Oct/2020 10:44

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

The Champions League Group Stage is well underway now and with that comes the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21. Here, we look at how much Week 1 will cost you, plus an easy solution to complete both of the teams in the requirements.

There were some big clashes featured in this week of fixtures, including Manchester United flying over to Paris to take on PSG, and also Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool making the journey to Amsterdam, to face off against Dutch champions Ajax.

Advertisement

Those are the two games these challenges are based on as well, so expect to need cards from those teams.

Let’s jump into the requirements, cost, and solutions – provided by FUTBIN.

Advertisement
EA SPORTS
Ajax v Liverpool took place on October 22, where the Reds won 1-0.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 1

Ajax v Liverpool requirements

  • Players from Ajax & Liverpool: Min 1
  • Clubs: Max 5
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • UCL NON RARE Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 21,000 to 26,000 coins

Solution: 

FUTBIN
The Ajax v Liverpool side of the SBC is significantly more expensive.

Paris v Manchester United

  • Players from PSG & Manchester Utd: Min 2
  • Leagues: Min 3
  • Same League Count: Min 5
  • UCL RARE Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 6,000 to 8,000 coins

Solution: 

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete this SBC.

Rewards and expiry

For completing the two challenges, you will land a Prime Mixed Players pack and Rare Gold Pack, as well as a Small Rare Players Pack.

The challenge expires on October 27, where we will no doubt learn about Week 2 soon after. With so many great cards included in Team of the Week 4, it’s probably worth completing as many Squad Building Challenges as you can to give you the best chance of landing one.

For more news and guides, follow @UltimateTeam on Twitter.

More news

   
Advertisement