Here’s what Fallout Season 2 needs to make the most of a tremendous start

From giant robots to Deathclaws, here’s everything I want to see from the Fallout games to arrive in live-action for Fallout Season 2.

The Fallout TV series has quickly become one of the most popular video game adaptations in recent memory, raking in reviews full of praise. However, long-time fans may see that, despite how accurate the show is, it’s missing some familiar faces from the games.

While fans wait to see if a second Season is in the works, I have some suggestions for the production team behind the series regarding what to include in the follow-up to the Fallout show’s outstanding first Season. Fair warning: most of these have sharp teeth.

Article continues after ad

The Ghoul and Lucy have joined forces to find her father Hank who, after its revealed that hes been working for Vault-Tec performing their expeirments in Vaults 31 and 32 for over 200 years, has retreated to New Vegas. Hank has vital information on the experiments conducted by Vault-Tec knows where Coopers’ family is, if they’re still alive.

Article continues after ad

With the Brotherhood of Steel, Maximus is left behind after the firefight in the observatory, where the Brotherhood secures the cold fusion power source. His Squire Thaddeus is on the run since becoming a Ghoul after encountering the strange doctor and leaving the scene in the penultimate episode. The Brotherhood would most likely kill him on sight.

Article continues after ad

Back in the Vault, Lucy’s brother Norm is trapped in Vault 31 by Bud Larkin, a Vault-Tech employee who’s since become a brain in a jar on wheels, to prevent him from revealing the damning secret experiments of Vaults 31-33 to his fellow dwellers. Bud recommends he take his father’s place on Reclamation Day and sleep for centuries in a cryogenic stasis pod.

While each plotline seems likely to be addressed in Fallout Season 2, here are our suggestions for the frosting on the irradiated cake to ensure it doesn’t bomb harder than Shady Sands.

Article continues after ad

More mutated monsters

Bethesda

The first Season of Fallout primarily focused on other humans being the enemies of our hero, Lucy, rather than the terrifying forces of nuclear nature. Though we did see Yao Guai and Radroaches, the likes of Mole Rats and the crab mutant Mirelurks were outright missing.

Article continues after ad

The second Season has an opportunity to branch out in terms of enemies. Super Mutants, one of the most iconic enemies of the franchise have also yet to appear in live action and fans see why one of the biggest crime the Fallout TV series has made is leaving out the most monstrous creature in the wasteland, the Deathclaw.

Introduce more factions

Bethesda

The Fallout TV series is the latest point in the Fallout timeline. It takes place in 2296 and primarily features the Brotherhood of Steel as its main faction, with the New California Republic (NCR) and Enclave both getting a mention.

I’d love to see more factions from the Fallout games appear in Season 2; there are plenty to choose from: the radiation-worshipping Children of Atom, the noble Minutemen, the Railroad, and the list goes on. All may still exist at the point of the series, so there is room to expand the faction rota, much to Hank’s dismay.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Brotherhood of Steel and Liberty Prime

WOTC/Bethesda

In the Fallout TV series finale, Moldaver activates the cold fusion reactor, lighting up the nearby valley with power for the first time in 200 years before she passes away, seemingly leaving the limitless power source in the hands of the Brotherhood of Steel.

The most powerful tool in the Brotherhood’s arsenal is Liberty Prime, a bomb-throwing giant robot with laser vision. It is a walking arsenal of deadly power, dealing it out all in the name of Democracy. I can imagine the Brotherhood being forced into a battle where they’ll have to bring out the big guns, using the cold fusion reactor to power Liberty Prime.

Article continues after ad

Delve deeper into Cooper’s past

Prime Video

Though most of his over 200-year life has been spent as a Ghoul trying to survive the wasteland when we last see Cooper as a human, he learns the terrible truth of Vault-Tec’s plan to cause the apocalypse, and what’s worse is that his wife’s on board with it all.

Article continues after ad

We learn from the series’s opening that he and his wife eventually divorce, but what happens between and just after the bombs fall is what I want to see. How exactly did Cooper lose his family as the bombs dropped, his early days as a Ghoul, and changing to fit the brutal wasteland lifestyle? All this means is more Walton Goggins sans Ghoul makeup, and that’s always a lovely site.

Article continues after ad

Show us more Vaults

Prime Video

In the Season finale, we learn that Vault-Tec was responsible for starting the war that ended the world. We also learn that to make the Vaults possible; outside companies are brought in for funding and allowed to perform experiments of their own.

We do see Vaults 31-33 and the well-meaning dwellers of Vault 4, but there are plenty of morally questionable experiments to choose from such as Vault 92 where a consistent white noise would make the dwellers go insane. Admittedly, this would be the most challenging to incorporate into the story because they are spread across the country.

Article continues after ad

Fallout Season 2 has plenty of potential and, given how well the first Season was received, will likely garner more support for featuring more in-game elements for future episodes. If you thought A.I was bad; just wait until you see Synths.