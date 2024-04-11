How many vaults are there in Fallout?

Just how many vaults are there in the Fallout franchise? Here’s what we know about the total number across the games and the new Prime Video series.

Vaults are at the core of the Fallout universe. They’re where we begin our adventures in most of the games, and serve as the central mystery tying the post-nuclear world to the past. Who created the vaults? Who designated the overseers? Why are the Vaults all different in their own ways?

These questions and more slowly unravel throughout the course of the games, along with the new Prime Video series. And while much of the mystery is forever left for fans to ponder, some answers are provided.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re curious as to just how many vaults were created before the bombs dropped, here’s what we know.

Spoilers for both the Fallout video games and the Prime Video series to follow.

Article continues after ad

How many vaults are there in the Fallout games?

Although the exact number may vary depending on who you ask, it’s widely accepted that there are between 118 – 122 confirmed vaults in the Fallout series canon.

Obviously, with a series constantly evolving, the number is always in flux. Depending on the direction of the story, developers can always choose to increase the number as the narrative heads in new directions. Though through four mainline games, a handful of spinoffs, and a bunch of DLC, we know for certain there are at least 118 vaults, and possibly up to 122.

Article continues after ad

As an American company, Vault-Tec’s vaults span the United States. Though there’s no telling for certain copycats in other regions didn’t establish their own vaults too. So the number could be drastically larger than what we know today, we’ll just have to wait and see if the story ever heads in a new direction.

How many vaults are there in the Fallout TV show?

We know for certain there are “over a hundred vaults spread across America” in the Fallout TV show. This was confirmed in the Season 1 finale during a private Vault-Tec meeting with top American corporations.

Article continues after ad

While there was plenty of pushback on the very concept of the vaults during this discussion, with some questioning how vault inhabitants will “survive better than animals on the surface,” Betty Pearson quickly quashed any concerns.

Article continues after ad

“How do we design our vault societies so our children have that better future?” She proposed. “I suggest we hedge our bets.”

It’s through this methodology Vault-Tec established “over a hundred” vaults, all in order to run dozens of unique experiments in hopes of producing the strongest results. AKA the most successful human society in a post-nuclear age.

For starters, Vault-Tec established “three interconnected vaults,” of which we learn plenty throughout Season 1. Though beyond that, they “[needed] more ideas.” After all, “It was the spirit of competition that made our companies great. I propose we bring that same spirit of competition to our solution.”

Article continues after ad

Each of the 100+ vaults plays out with its own rules, systems, and overall structure on “how to create the perfect conditions for humanity.

Article continues after ad

“May the best idea win,” Betty said, rather ominously.