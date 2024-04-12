Why Fallout: New Vegas fans are so angry about the TV series

Heavy spoiler warning for the Fallout TV series, as we delve into why some Fallout: New Vegas fans are going nuclear over Prime Video’s live-action adaptation.

The Fallout live-action TV series has hit the world by storm, but will the series avoid a nuclear winter after complaints from New Vegas fans, many of whom have accused the series of potentially ruining what’s widely considered to be the best game in the franchise?

While most modern Fallout titles are developed and published by Bethesda, New Vegas is only published by Bethesda (which was developing Skyrim at the time) and was developed by Obsidian Entertainment. It builds on Fallout 3 and improves the title with new content and combat mechanics.

Bethesda has long held the rights to Fallout close to the chest, much to the dismay of the fans, creating a discussion of alleged animosity between Obsidian and Bethesda (this has seemingly prevented any new Fallout content from their end, ideally a remake of Fallout: New Vegas). The conversation continues as the controversy hits the new Fallout TV series from Amazon.

Fallout: New Vegas fans angry over alleged retcon in TV series

Several fans have alleged that Bethesda is actively trying to retcon Fallout New Vegas from Fallout canon to establish their own story using the iconic location.

The Fallout TV series ends with a lingering shot of scenic New Vegas, a controversial location in the Fallout canon that has led to much excitement buzzing in the Fallout community. Though its appearance sparked excitement, it also brings the debate of what’s canon in the Fallout story. Like a dreading math test, it all starts with a chalkboard.

Amazon Prime

For context, Shady Sands was the first capital of the New California Republic and gradually became the largest populated area that acts as an established civilization in the wasteland. In the Fallout TV series, Shady Sands appears but as a crater. As seen on the chalkboard, “the fall of Shady Sands” took place in 2277 — whether this was a gradual fall leading to an explosive end over time or exactly when the area went up in a mushroom cloud is up for debate.

Bethesda Studio Design Director Emil Pagaliarulo posted on X/Twitter an “official” timeline for the Fallout series in chronological order. Fans were surprised to learn of Fallout: New Vegas’s involvement in the list, as its canon status was considered in limbo at best.

Shady Sands is mentioned prominently in New Vegas, and according to one interpretation of the timeline presented in the Fallout TV series, its fall takes place before the events of the game. However, its final years may have also included the events of Fallout: New Vegas before going up in smoke; this is a sensible line of thinking that gives room for more Fallout content. After all, unlike Caesar’s Legion, Rome didn’t fall in a day.

Though the game has multiple endings, the fan-favorite ending of New Vegas sees a cautious peace established in the area; whether or not this is with the New California Republic or not is also up for debate. The inclusion of New Vegas has further raised suspicion of the game being retconned.

A familiar face also appears in the scene where important people meet with Vault-Tec, including one Mr. House from Fallout: New Vegas. However, his appearance once again pulls into question the consistency of the TV series keeping in line with game lore. But in the eyes of vigilant Fallout fan u/Swiftax3, it doesn’t “change anything.”

Although the fear of New Vegas being retconned persists from dedicated Fallout fans, fans of the TV series are dismissing these as knee-jerk reactions that can be resolved when looking at the details of the grand story as a whole. Ultimately, whether Fallout: New Vegas will be retconned or not will be up to where Season 2 heads — and it needs to answer five other burning questions too.

For more info about the live-action wasteland, try calling the Vault-Tec hotline. Though you might not like what you hear, keep in the loop to see if Bethesda’s other massive open-world RPG will get a TV series. If you’re heading back into the games, here’s every Power Armor location in Fallout 4, the latest news of the upcoming next-gen update for Fallout 4, and the new content heading Fallout 76’s way.