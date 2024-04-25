Fallout 4 next-gen update patch notes: New features, Creation Club content & more

Patch notes for Fallout 4’s next-gen update have gone live, detailing bug fixes, new Creation Club content, and more.

Two years after its initial announcement, Fallout 4’s next-gen update has officially arrived for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players can now take advantage of an upgrade that introduces Performance and Quality Modes. The Performance option allows for 60fps at 4K resolution via dynamic scaling. Playing in Quality Mode unlocks 30fps and 4K gameplay without dynamic scaling.

But PS4 and Xbox One users can enjoy a few new changes as well, courtesy of Version 1.36. The update gives players across all platforms access to free Creation Club content, a new weapon pack, workshop, and much more.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything featured in the next-gen update for Fallout 4.

Contents:

Free Creation Club content

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, “Echoes of the Past,” can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?

Article continues after ad

Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, we are including the following previously released Creation Club content:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Whether it be grenades or piggy banks, there’s no shortage of objects you can transform into murderous projectiles with this collection of unique weapons. Included are two grenade launchers, a Nail Gun, Baseball Launcher, Saw Blade launcher, and piggy bank-based weaponry.

Article continues after ad

(Quest “When Pigs Fly” starts at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics.)

Halloween Workshop

On the eve of the end, the New England Technocrat Society has thrown a spooky Halloween gala for anyone with the nerve to attend. Drop in on this fa-boo-lous pumpkin-lit soiree replete with witches, cauldrons, and ghouls, and unlock 38 new spine-tingling Halloween props to decorate your settlement! Includes new wearables, such as the iconic De-Capitalist helmet!

(Quest “All Hallow’s Eve” starts by tuning into the Mysterious Signal on your Pip-Boy.)

Creation Kit

Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button.

Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button.

Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor.

Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab.

Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer.

New features and changes

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling. When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS. When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode.



Bug fixes

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements.

PC only

Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters.

PlayStation only

Resolved issue that could keep the Pip-Boy light on when reading holotapes.

Resolved issue that could prompt users to free up 0kb worth of space when attempting to save even if space was available.

Fixed crash that could occur while loading a save that was made immediately before dying.

Resolved issue that would prevent Codsworth from checking on Shaun in the intro.

Xbox only

Resolved issue where users would not always be returned to the main menu after signing out of their profile.

Resolved crash that could occur if the player had unlocked all perks.

Fixed lighting issue that could occur during Airship Down.

Encountering a BNET error will now return you to the main menu instead of asking you to log in again.

Resolved issue that could result in significant drop in frame rate when a Gas Canister is ignited by a Molotov Cocktail.

Addressed some visual artifacts that could occur when dynamic resolution was triggered.

Fallout 4’s next-gen update is available to download now.