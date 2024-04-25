GamingFallout

How to avoid new Fallout 4 update on Steam

Shane Black
Fallout 4 image with Vault Boy frowningBethesda

The big, new update to Fallout 4 is garnering plenty of criticism for its issues on PC, so if you are looking to play without it on Steam, we have you covered.

The next gen update to Fallout 4 is garnering a lot of excitement – and plenty of criticisms. This is largely due to some issues with modded saves and trouble when playing on PC.

Because of this, many people are looking to play Fallout 4 without updating the game. Fortunately, there is a way to do this, so here’s how to play Fallout 4 on Steam without the most recent update.

How to play Fallout 4 without updating on Steam

Fallout 4 in SteamSteam

The issue with Steam is that the game is going to try and auto-update unless you have the proper setting. Here is how you need to have the game configured:

  1. Open Steam and go to your Library.
  2. Right-click on Fallout 4, and select Properties.
  3. Go to the Update section and check that your App ID is 377160.
  4. To be safe, click on the Automatic Updates section and select “Only update this game when I launch it.”
  5. Go to the Installed Files section and click on Browse to be taken where the game is installed on your computer. The default location will be: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 4.”
  6. Go back in the directory to: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps.”
  7. Here, look for “appmanifest_377160.acf.”
  8. Right-click on that file, click on Properties, and then check the “Read-only” box.

This process will stop Fallout 4 from updating automatically so that your game will stay in its previous version. This will help you keep your mods intact and prevent Steam from downloading the new update.

It’s also important to note that this for Steam only, and that players should still be careful when downloading the update on other platforms or on console.

