Bethesda disappoints fans with Fallout 4 next-gen update delay

Fallout 4’s next-gen update needs more time in the oven, with Bethesda announcing the return to the Commonwealth won’t arrive until next year.

2022 marked the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic, wasteland-exploring adventure. Since its initial arrival, the series has reached enormous heights, with a TV show launching in 2024 on Prime Video.

It’ll certainly be some time before Fallout 5 releases, with Bethesda focused on Starfield and the upcoming Elder Scrolls game. To hold fans over, the team announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4 that was supposed to arrive in 2023. However, the developers have been silent on the update since the reveal.

A new update shared by Bethesda sheds light on the situation, but not the kind many want to hear.

Despite being released in 2015, some aspects of Fallout 4, such as performance and bugs, have soured the experience for those playing on next-gen consoles. This update aims to alleviate those issues with a performance mode for higher frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, and bug fixes. There’s also extra Creation Club content.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bethesda announced Fallout’s next-gen update would be delayed until 2024 instead of arriving in 2023. The developers cited: “We need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”

Many fans took the news well, as delays are never fun, but it’s better to delay than to rush a product. “Take all the time you guys need to make a great game even greater,” one reply stated.

On the other hand, many were disappointed, most notably since the studio has been quiet since announcing the update. One user said: “A time frame would be nice, you’ve kept us in the dark all year on this, some thought it would release early 2023.”

With the Fallout show arriving in 2024, this could be Bethesda waiting to capitalize, much like The Last of Us Part I release before the show’s arrival. Stay tuned as more updates come forth from the Vault.