Ninja has changed his hairstyle and fans aren't pleased - Dexerto

Ninja has changed his hairstyle and fans aren’t pleased

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:01

by Lauren Bergin

Ninja

One of Twitch’s most iconic sons, Ninja, has decided to change his hairstyle. While for most, this would just be an everyday occurrence, Ninja’s fans aren’t too happy with this transformation, and have kicked up a fuss.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has become somewhat of a cult figure in the world of video gaming, renowned for his flashy gameplay, Fortnite streams, and (usually) bright blue hair.

However, he’s also now a sensation outside of Twitch, recently signing to The Creative Artists Agency, who also represents a plethora of superstar names, including the likes of Ariana Grande.

Something that isn’t popular, however, is Ninja’s lockdown hair transformation. To say that the choice was a divisive one is an understatement.

Ninja Mixer
Twitter: Ninja
Ninja’s hairstyle has become iconic, so this new choice has left fans astounded.

Ninja is a blond?!

In a series of Tweets, the Fortnite star started a hype train regarding his newest haircut. Tweeting out hours before the event that he was getting his “quarantine haircut and color”, fans immediately started debating which color was the chosen one.

However, the final product left fans mixed, at best. The typically rainbow-colored Fortnite king has decided to dye his hair a bleached blond, something that fans believe pales in comparison to his other luminous hairstyles.

A wave of angry fan comments probably wasn’t the response that Ninja expected. This transformation appeared to seem underwhelming to fans who have come to expect more vibrant hairstyles that are inkeeping with the star’s image.

A vast swathe of tweets compared his new hairstyle to instant ramen or pasta due to the yellow-blond colour and the fact that, when the photo was taken, his hair was still wet.

Others compared him to fellow Twitch streamer xQc – after all, the resemblance is uncanny.

Will the fans rally behind Ninja’s newest trim? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime though, maybe it’s best to reconsider any plans you have to go platinum blond…

FIFA

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition confirmed, ICON coming soon?

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:45 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 15:52

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

David Beckham has finally confirmed the worst kept secret in FIFA 21, that he will be added to the game in what he’s advertising as a new Beckham edition of the title. 

The football legend took his success from Manchester United and turned it into mass fame like nobody had achieved before, setting the standard for English players today to move to other countries to continue their development.

During his successful career, he played for many of the world’s top clubs after leaving Manchester – including LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and more.

Now, in 2020, he’s one of the key figures behind Inter Miami in the MLS – and also, apparently, the next FIFA 21 cover star.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition revealed

The news was announced on November 18, when he posted an image to his Instagram page. This announcement follows the discovery of his game face as part of Update 5, which rolled out just a day before on consoles.

He said: “23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover,” posting an image of him in the FIFA 21 cover art.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition is being teased online.

What is the FIFA 21 David Beckham edition?

Since the news broke, players have found a brand new FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition link on the UK website for the game.

Though, there is no mention of a release date or the contents of the package.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS
The David Beckham edition can be seen on the EA website already.

Is David Beckham the next ICON in FIFA 21?

It remains to be seen as to what will be included in the new edition of the game, and is slightly confusing because the game’s global cover stars were revealed way before the game’s October release.

This begs the question about whether or not our list of 100 ICON cards for FUT 21 will be extended by another major player from the world of football.

Should Beckham be announced as the next ICON, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Leaked Beckham ICON cards and stats

A few images and stats have leaked for the player’s new ICON cards, seen below.

We will update this article once these are confirmed by EA.

More to follow…