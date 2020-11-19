NRG unveils insane $10 million 'Gaming Fantasy Factory' - Dexerto

American organization NRG Esports has revealed the ‘NRG Castle,’ an over the top, $10M gaming facility designed to mirror Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory but for esports competition and content creation.

Custom gaming facilities have been all the rage throughout 2020. From the fresh 100 Thieves Compound unveiled in January to a multimillion-dollar Fortnite team house, many top orgs have been jumping on the trend.

NRG is the latest to reveal its very own property in Los Angeles with the NRG Castle. While it’s not an actual castle from the outside, it’s an enormous, multi-level spot with one of the more unique looks in the industry. It’s not a standard house, nor is it a traditional office space.

It’s a fully customized facility designed from the ground up to have a completely original look. Here’s what’s inside the 20,000 square foot “Gaming Fantasy Factory.”

Right when you enter the so-called castle, you’ll be met with a red carpet leading into an open area with a custom screen. A huge projector is all set up with one of every single gaming console equipped.

“You can technically play every video game ever created on this giant movie screen,” Executive Producer Grady Rains explained.

While that’s an eye-grabbing introduction to the facility, it then leads through to a one of a kind, million-dollar “double-decker gaming couch.” On the bottom, there’s a circular couch to lay in while gaming. However, there’s also a ladder to reach a second floor, along with a slide to quickly get back down.

All of that for a single couch is certainly fitting with the broad idea for the NRG Castle. The LA facility was “made specifically for the creation of over the top and viral gaming content.”

Adding to this over the top theme, water fountains aren’t just regular water fountains here. Instead, they “spit out energy drink.”

Of course, there’s actual office space tucked away in the building as well. It’s already come in handy back to back Overwatch League champions the San Francisco Shock.

This is only the grand reveal of the NRG Castle, so expect to see tons of unique content coming out of this location in future.