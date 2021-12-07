FaZe Clan embrace cryptocurrency and NFTs with MoonPay partnership

North American esports organization and entertainment brand FaZe Clan have officially embraced the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs through a deal with MoonPay that will span multiple years.

As companies like Facebook prepare themselves for the much-touted ‘metaverse’, FaZe Clan have named crypto payments provider MoonPay their official crypto and NFT partner under a multi-year deal.

Kicking off in 2022, FaZe Clan and MoonPay’s alliance will include multiple content series and see the payment provider integrated into the org’s existing productions.

FaZe are planning their own initiatives surrounding NFTs — technology designed to assign ownership to digital goods — and will lean on their new crypto partner to execute the plans.

Art Basel, the FaZe way Shout out to @moonpay for helping us put on an unforgettable night in Miami pic.twitter.com/f0RMkXZdom — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) December 6, 2021

Named ‘FaZe Forever’, the org’s business surrounding crypto and digital goods has the aim of allowing their fans to “interact with the metaverse” and counts “Curating & Collecting”, “Creating & Collaborating”, and “Spotlighting & Elevating” as their core pillars.

While exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed at the time of publication, a press release describes the agreement as “MoonPay’s biggest partnership to date.”

FaZe recently entered the sports betting industry through a DraftKings partnership and announced their intention to be listed on the Nasdaq, a move that could see them valued as the first $1 billion organization in esports.

“We’re focused on building a culture and community-led digital goods and NFT business that excites our fans and expresses the FaZe brand in new and innovative ways,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “As a leading voice in youth culture, it’s vital that we also deliver on our responsibility to protect our community as the world starts to embrace Web3.”

“Our partnership with MoonPay addresses both of these objectives by creating a strong foundation and secure pathway for our journey into the metaverse.”