FaZe Clan welcome DraftKings as sports betting partner

Fantasy sports and betting company DraftKings have been named the official sports betting partner of North American organization FaZe Clan.

As DraftKings look to access a younger demographic, they’ve tapped FaZe Clan to advertise their brand across an array of content and on social media.

The partnership will see DraftKings integrate into FaZe’s content, featuring prominently across videos, live streams, original series, and an unannounced podcast.

The betting giants will be given access to FaZe talent at upcoming events and plan to provide “unique experiences and offerings” such as contests and merchandise for their customers and the org’s fans.

Another facet of the partnership — which sees DraftKings named as the esports org’s official sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy, and free-to-play partner — is a jersey sponsorship specifically for FaZe’s team in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

FaZe Clan have had a solid past few weeks. Besides being valued at $1 billion following their announcement of a public listing on the Nasdaq, they’ve been performing well at the beginning of Call of Duty: Vanguard, ZooMaa and his CoD show, ‘The Flank’ have been brought under the FaZe banner, and they just emerged victorious at the latest Rainbow Six Major.

“We are committed to delivering content we know our fans are passionate about,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “The DraftKings deal is a natural move for FaZe Clan as our members and fans are avid followers of traditional sports, and this gives us the opportunity to further propel our talent and brand into the mainstream.

“Both brands also share an important vision of being at the forefront of internet culture and we believe this partnership marks an important cultural crossover moment for the future of sports and entertainment.”