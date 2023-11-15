Disguised Toast unveils bold esports plans for 2024

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang revealed his plans for 2024 for his esports team, Disguised, along with a new logo and merchandise.

Disguised put out a video on social media with its owner Disguised Toast, explaining the organization’s plans for 2024. The content creator showcased the esports team’s new merchandise and updated logo, along with his hopes of breaking even in terms of finances next year.

He also said Disguised is jumping head-first into social media outside of X (formerly Twitter), launching accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Disguised currently only has a Teamfight Tactics player signed to its brand. However, the organization owner said he plans to re-enter many of the same titles as he did in 2023 and also add one more.

Disguised Toasts unveils 2024 esports plans

The organization at different times in 2023 had a men’s and women’s Valorant team, an Apex Legends roster, and a squad in League of Legends. Those teams saw varying success across the board with the League team bringing home the organization’s sole trophy after winning the NACL 2023 Summer Playoff Championship.

The organization also tried to jump back into Valorant after The Guard’s former players were given the chance to find another brand to sign under to stay in VCT Americas for the 2024 season. However, G2 Esports beat Disguised to the punch.

Disguised Toast said in the announcement that he hopes to jump into a title that has a great passion for esports in 2024, the fight game scene.

“I love the passion the fan base has for fighting games and the passion the players themselves have for it. I want to support that so we are looking to sign at least one fighting game player for 2024,” he said.

Fans will have to wait and see which players will get to join the DSG brand in 2024 as the new esports season starts for some leagues in January and February.