Disguised release Valorant team, with future uncertain

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has released his Valorant roster following the team’s relegation from NA Challengers.

The announcement comes just days after Disguised lost their Challengers League status after finishing the Play-In Relegation tournament in last place following defeats to OREsports and MAD Lions.

Shortly after the team’s relegation, and with emotions still raw, Disguised Toast refused to commit to Valorant. And now, the popular creator’s esports project has confirmed that its future in the FPS title is up in the air.

“As we’ve been relegated from the VCT Challenger league, we have released our players and coach from our roster as we re-evaluate the future of DSG in the Valorant scene,” Disguised tweeted.

“Thank you to the players for this incredible first year and we wish them all the best.”

Disguised Toast entered Valorant esports in January, signing a promising squad featuring three former members of Knights and led by veteran Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan. The team earned a spot in the Challengers League without losing a match in the first open qualifier.

The Valorant community received Toast’s esports project with open arms, with viewership soaring thanks to his co-streams of Disguised’s matches. However, things quickly started to unravel for the team, which finished Split 1 in eighth place and couldn’t win a single match in the Mid Season Faceoff.

Disguised then stunned the Valorant community with the signing of superstar Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker ahead of Split 2, but the team’s disastrous form continued, even after a few other roster changes. With yay on the team, Disguised went 0-7, finishing the season on a disappointing 11-match losing streak.

In a scathing assessment of the team’s disappointing season, yay said that “it’s actually pathetic that we are salaried professionals.”

“The mistakes that are happening on this team are things in which I’m 99% sure ranked players could do better,” yay wrote after the loss to MAD Lions, pledging to donate his last salary to charity.

While question marks remain about Disguised’s future in the Valorant scene, the creator remains active in esports with his League of Legends team, which will play its first match in the North American Challengers League (NACL) on Saturday, against Team Liquid Challengers.