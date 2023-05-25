Disguised Toast’s LoL team: Roster, NACL schedule, latest updates

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is putting together a League of Legends team for the NA Challengers League. Here is everything you need to know about the creator’s LoL project.

Almost six months after venturing into esports with his first Valorant team, Disguised Toast is dipping his toes into another game, League of Legends. The popular creator and Offline TV member first alluded to his plan on May 22, when he asked Twitter for recommendations on “the best available NA League of Legends players”.

Article continues after ad

Days later, Disguised was announced as one of the newest faces in the North American Challengers League, the second tier of League of Legends in the league.

The announcement came with much fanfare after the recent developments in the Challengers League. Seven of the ten LCS teams withdrew from the NACL after Riot Games removed the rule that forced them to field rosters in the development league. Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest are the only LCS sides that decided to remain in the NACL.

Article continues after ad

In a bid to make the NACL more sustainable, Riot Games is offering revenue sharing to the teams competing in the league, on top of a $100,000 prize pool. The developer is also looking to provide more competitive opportunities to NACL teams by establishing cross-region competition in the Americas “as early as 2024.”

If you’re interested in knowing more about Disguised Toast’s League of Legends project or simply following the team’s progress, here is what you need to know:

Article continues after ad

Disguised LoL roster rumors:

Disguised Toast has not yet announced the roster that will be competing in the NACL. With the league having been reduced to ten teams from 16, the creator should have no problem finding talented and experienced players for his squad.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some of the players who have been left without a team even have Worlds experience, like Darshan ‘Darshan’ Upadhyaya, William ‘UNF0RGIVEN’ Nieminen, and Tristan ‘Zeyzal’ Stidam.

Support Zeyzal is one of the biggest free players on the LoL market

Early rumors suggested that Toast could be signing the Team Tony Top roster. However, it was later revealed that the team disbanded due to financial reasons, with their spot taken by Team Fish Taco.

Article continues after ad

Disguised LoL NACL schedule:

Riot Games has so far only released a preliminary schedule for the NACL Summer split. The regular season will last six weeks and will see eight teams advance to the playoffs. The post-season will culminate with the LAN Finals at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles on August 9.

Below you can find the league’s preliminary schedule. This section will be updated when more information becomes available.

Regular Season:

Week 1: June 10th – 12th

Week 2: June 17th – 19th

Week 3: June 24th – 26th

Week 4: July 1st – 3rd

Week 6: July 15th – 17th

Playoffs: