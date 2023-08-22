Disguised Toast signs Apex Legends roster ahead of ALGS Championship

Popular content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has expanded his esports project’s portfolio with the signing of a North American Apex Legends team. The roster will compete at the upcoming ALGS Championship.

As the Apex Legends community gears up for the ALGS Championship, one of the best unsigned rosters that have qualified for the season-ending tournament has found a home.

Dudes Night Out (DNO), which finished second in North America’s last-chance qualifier, will be playing under Disguised’s banner at the ALGS Championship, Toast’s esports organization announced on Tuesday.

All of the team’s members have competed at the highest level in the Apex Legends scene. Adam ‘senoxe’ Lau and Trenton ‘lou’ Clements both played under Sentinels’ banner, with the latter having also represented FlyQuest, Complexity, and CLG. After playing for Esports Arena, Ira ‘dooplex’ Shepherd signed with OpTic Gaming, with whom he placed 4th at the ALGS 2022 Split 2 Playoffs.

On Twitter, Toast joked that his new esports strategy is to secure rosters that have already qualified for world championships. “It saves me six months of stress,” he said.

The Apex Legends squad adds to Disguised’s esports portfolio, which also includes a men’s League of Legends squad and a women’s Valorant team. The LoL team recently won Split 2 of the NACL, North America’s tier two competition.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Toast expressed his frustration with Riot’s closed League of Legends circuit, which hinders the growth of non-franchise teams like his. “It’s not super friendly for amateur orgs to have bigger aspirations,” he said.

The ALGS Championship will take place from September 6 through 10 in Birmingham, UK, with 40 trios competing for $2 million in prize money. Disguised have been placed in Group A, alongside teams like TSM, OpTic, Sentinels, Fnatic, and Oxygen.