Josh Richards teases Nessa Barrett romance in cozy Halloween snap - Dexerto

Josh Richards teases Nessa Barrett romance in cozy Halloween snap

Published: 31/Oct/2020 22:39

by Charlotte Colombo
josh richards nessa instagram
Instagram: Josh Richards

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett

It looks like cuffing season is well underway for on-off TikTok couple Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett, as the former shared a series of close snaps of the two stars in each other’s arms ahead of a Halloween event.

For the ex-couple, things have been awkward, to say the least, after they broke up under a cloud of speculation and cheating rumors. Not only was there speculation that Richards was using Tinder, but there were also rumors that Barrett had kissed Hype House’s Chase Hudson shortly after his own breakup with TikTok starlet Charli D’Amelio.

However, in recent weeks, it seems like Barrett has made an effort to make amends with Richards, as she admitted earlier this month in an interview that her highly controversial kiss with Hudson was a “terrible mistake”.

Since then, it seems that the two have let bygones be bygones, with Richards sharing a few pretty romantic snaps of the two all dressed up for Halloween. Coyly mentioning that Barrett had done his Halloween makeup, he uploaded a series of pictures of the two arm in arm, with one especially intimate photo showing him hugging her from behind.

nessa josh insta post
Instagram: Josh Richards
Cozy photos on Josh Richards’ Instagram account has caused fans and influencers alike to speculate that they’ve reconciled.

Naturally, this led to excited fans going into overdrive. While several rejoiced at the return of “Jessa”, one Instagram user joked in a comment that got over 8,000 likes: “So are y’all getting back together or what?”

And it wasn’t just fans who had something to say about the snap. TikTok royalty Addison Rae mysteriously commented that she “love[s]” the photo, while Sway House’s Nick Bean said what everyone is thinking: “Y’all confuse me but it’s ok”.

What happened between Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett?

After months of speculation, Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett announced their relationship in October 2019. They met on TikTok (naturally) and posted a lot of adorable content together before calling it quits seven months later in June 2020.

richards barrett video
YouTube: Josh Richards
Richards and Barrett announced their breakup in a bittersweet YouTube video in June.

Although rumors around the time of their breakup suggested that Richards had cheated on Barrett, the two put up a united front in a YouTube video entitled ‘We Broke Up’, where they blamed the pressures of being in the public eye combined with their relationship moving too quickly for its eventual breakdown.

“We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was,” Richards said at the time. “We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. I personally have never seen two people love each other and care for each other as much as Josh and me. We just had a lot of growing to do still.”

“I just really want to stress the fact that neither of us mistreated each other in the relationship,” Barrett added.

richards barrett youtube video
YouTube: Josh Richards
The ex-couple have seemingly grown closer in recent weeks, with Barrett even featuring in some of Richards’ YouTube videos.

However, it didn’t take long for the breakup to turn sour after Chase Hudson admitted to kissing Nessa Barrett shortly after his own breakup with Charli D’Amelio in July.

Luckily, it seems like the two social media superstars have put all that drama behind them and, if nothing else, are at least close friends again.

Entertainment

6th Tony Lopez accuser comes forward amid his return to TikTok

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:10

by Charlotte Colombo
tony lopez sixth
YouTube: The Lopez Brothers

Share

Tony Lopez

A new accusation concerning Tony Lopez’s behaviour with minors has now gone viral, with TikTok user Noah claiming a 15-year-old girl has given him permission to share her account.

With accusations about Lopez building momentum across social media, the former Hype House star has continued to try and carry on with life as normal.

He recently returned to TikTok, creating dance videos and sharing day-to-day snapshots of his life, but it seems like his former fans are unwilling to let him forget accusations that easily.

TikToker Angry Reactions recently accused Lopez of deleting a comment he made regarding the accusations in one of his videos, while fellow Hype House member Larray referenced the claims in his highly-controversial diss track, ‘Canceled.’

larray youtube
YpuTube: Larray
Larray recently became embroiled in the situation after mentioning Lopez in his new track ‘Canceled’.

This led to Lopez hitting out at content creators for “using this situation for likes,” with TikTok Room later reporting that Tony Lopez liked a comment by a user criticising fans for “not letting [the situation] go.”

However, TikTok user Noah – who recently hit out at Larray ‘lying’ about contacting Tony Lopez’s accusers – has now uploaded a TikTok which he claims is part of his aim to help “victims that were groomed by Tony Lopez get their story out.” The full video was shared by drama account TikTok Insider.

Identifying the girl only as Valencia, Noah says that at the time of the incident with Lopez, she was only fifteen. He also points out that she had made a video about the claims before, but was accused of lying.

He explains that after her friend sent a message to Lopez as a joke, he responded and they started a conversation, with him quickly inviting her over to the Hype House that same night.

Implicating fellow TikToker Tayler Holder into the accusations, Noah claims that he was the one who answered the door and let Valencia into the house.

tayler insta
Instagram: Tayler Holder
It is alleged that Tayler Holder answered the door to the minor when Lopez invited her to the Hype House.

“I can’t go into detail about what happened or this video will be taken down, but things did happen,” Noah said.

Noah also pointed out that he sent Valencia messages about wanting to have a threesome, which he argues is consistent with the way he spoke to the other accusers.

noah tiktok defnoodles twitter
TikTok: Noah @SWITCHIN4U/Twitter: DefNoodles
Noah also showed evidence of alleged messages Lopez sent the minor.

He also notes that the Snapchat account that sent the message is visually consistent with Lopez’s private Snapchat account that he has allegedly contacted other minors on.

Neither Lopez nor Holder has spoken out publicly about these claims. There is also information to suggest that Lopez will be prosecuted based on this latest allegation.