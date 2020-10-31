Josh Richards teases Nessa Barrett romance in cozy Halloween snap - Dexerto

It looks like cuffing season is well underway for on-off TikTok couple Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett, as the former shared a series of close snaps of the two stars in each other’s arms ahead of a Halloween event.

For the ex-couple, things have been awkward, to say the least, after they broke up under a cloud of speculation and cheating rumors. Not only was there speculation that Richards was using Tinder, but there were also rumors that Barrett had kissed Hype House’s Chase Hudson shortly after his own breakup with TikTok starlet Charli D’Amelio.

However, in recent weeks, it seems like Barrett has made an effort to make amends with Richards, as she admitted earlier this month in an interview that her highly controversial kiss with Hudson was a “terrible mistake”.

Since then, it seems that the two have let bygones be bygones, with Richards sharing a few pretty romantic snaps of the two all dressed up for Halloween. Coyly mentioning that Barrett had done his Halloween makeup, he uploaded a series of pictures of the two arm in arm, with one especially intimate photo showing him hugging her from behind.

Naturally, this led to excited fans going into overdrive. While several rejoiced at the return of “Jessa”, one Instagram user joked in a comment that got over 8,000 likes: “So are y’all getting back together or what?”

And it wasn’t just fans who had something to say about the snap. TikTok royalty Addison Rae mysteriously commented that she “love[s]” the photo, while Sway House’s Nick Bean said what everyone is thinking: “Y’all confuse me but it’s ok”.

What happened between Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett?

After months of speculation, Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett announced their relationship in October 2019. They met on TikTok (naturally) and posted a lot of adorable content together before calling it quits seven months later in June 2020.

Although rumors around the time of their breakup suggested that Richards had cheated on Barrett, the two put up a united front in a YouTube video entitled ‘We Broke Up’, where they blamed the pressures of being in the public eye combined with their relationship moving too quickly for its eventual breakdown.

“We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was,” Richards said at the time. “We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. I personally have never seen two people love each other and care for each other as much as Josh and me. We just had a lot of growing to do still.”

“I just really want to stress the fact that neither of us mistreated each other in the relationship,” Barrett added.

However, it didn’t take long for the breakup to turn sour after Chase Hudson admitted to kissing Nessa Barrett shortly after his own breakup with Charli D’Amelio in July.

Luckily, it seems like the two social media superstars have put all that drama behind them and, if nothing else, are at least close friends again.