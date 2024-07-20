Benny Blanco makes Selena Gomez try watermelon pickle sandwich in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, made the singer try a watermelon pickle sandwich.

Benny Blanco took to TikTok to share that after “four hours” of scrolling online, he came across a recipe for a watermelon sandwich, with watermelon slices as the bread.

He then decided to make his own sandwich, which included cheese, pickles, balsamic, and basil between two watermelon slices. After completing the “disgusting” recipe and taking a moment to taste it, the producer concluded that it was “not bad.”

Article continues after ad

Blanco then challenged his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, to try the unusual combination. Reluctantly, she picked up the sandwich and said: “I don’t want to. I’m not going to like this, but I love pickles.”

After taking a bite, Blanco asked the ‘Love On’ singer if she liked it. She then grimaced and shook her head in disapproval before walking off-camera.

The video’s gone viral with over 1.3 million views on TikTok and 6 million on Twitter/X. Many fans in the comments were concerned for Gomez.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Selena blink twice if you need help,” one person wrote. “This looks so gross… Selena STAND UP,” another added. “Selena break up with this man now,” a third said.

Some viewers suggested trying the recipe with feta instead of soft cheese. “You need to do it with feta cheese!!” one wrote. “It’s done with feta cheese, completely different experience,” another said.

Others were just happy to see Gomez on her boyfriend’s TikTok page. “WE NEED MORE SELENA ON YOUR VIDEOS,” one user commented. “We love the Selena and Benny content!” another said. “So excited you had Selena in the video,” someone else shared.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Benny Blanco has gone viral for a food video. Earlier this year, the producer received fierce backlash on TikTok for his harsh review of the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee.