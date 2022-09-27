Ned Fulmer dismissed from Try Guys amid viral cheating allegations

Ned Fulmer, a member of popular YouTube group the Try Guys, is coming under fire amid allegations that he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, in a viral internet thread.

The Try Guys are some of YouTube’s most prominent content creators… but their usually drama-free channel is rife with speculation as accusations of infidelity swarm the internet.

The group, comprised of members Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, are generally known for trying a variety of different things and experiences (hence the name), from period pain simulators to making pies without a recipe.

However, one member of the gang was seemingly absent from their latest haul of first-tries — and fans noticed almost immediately.

Instagram: tryguys The Try Guys are an inseparable group of four YouTubers who share their first experiences trying new things with the internet.

Viewers couldn’t help but note that Ned Fulmer was apparently absent from the Try Guys’ last three YouTube videos and podcast episodes, although he is still present in their group photos and promotional material.

That’s not all; Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Fulmer’s wife, Ariel, was missing from the two latest episodes of ‘You Can Sit With Us,’ a podcast helmed by the Try Guys’ wives.

The Try Guys have also reduced the amount of content they’re currently producing, recently announcing that they will upload one video a week throughout the month of October.

Who is Alexandria Herring? Try Guys cheating scandal goes viral

Now, internet detectives are connecting the dots to screenshots of texts provided by a Reddit user who claims he saw Fulmer cheating on his wife with one of the Try Guys’ producers and star of ‘Food Babies,’ Alexandria Herring.

The screenshots show videos purportedly taken at a New York Club that show Fulmer and Herring purportedly “making out.”

Herring’s fiancee, Will Thayer, allegedly removed all his photos with her on Instagram and purportedly unfollowed her, although his account is now private.

These allegations are still unconfirmed — but that isn’t stopping Try Guys fans from dropping their jaws in shock over the situation online, with many commenters rushing to Fulmer’s Instagram account asking him to “speak up right now.”

Instagram: nedfulmer

Try Guys respond to viral Ned Fulmer cheating allegations

Shortly after the accusations took over social media, the Try Guys officially announced that they had expelled Ned Fulmer from the group “as a result of a thorough internal review.”

“We do not see a path forward together,” their statement reads. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

This is just the latest influencer-related cheating scandal to capture the internet following the ongoing feud between Addison Rae’s parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling.