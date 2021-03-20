YouTuber FlightReacts responds after girlfriend shuts down Twitch stream during argument - Dexerto

YouTube and Twitch streamer Kimani ‘Flight’ Kamiru-White has responded after his now ex-girlfriend turned off his stream during an argument.

FlightReacts is one of YouTube’s biggest reaction channels. Boasting over 4.6 million subscribers, Flight frequently posts reaction videos to NBA games and, more recently, has focused on developing his music career.

Alongside his music and reaction videos, Flight is a big gaming streamer, who predominantly plays NBA 2K. He has also regularly played Fortnite duos with girlfriend Andrea ‘Dreyahh’ Gonzalez, a Fortnite streamer herself with nearly 60,000 Twitch followers.

However, the couple were in the spotlight for the wrong reasons on March 19 when Flight was midway through streaming a reaction to rapper DDG’s new single, Rule #1. Flight and Dreyahh got into an argument which resulted in Dreyahh switching the stream off.

Advertisement

Flights soon to be ex ends his stream pic.twitter.com/bkAMUCPZS7 — 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔲𝔰🖤 (@Dame_Wrld) March 20, 2021

Dreyahh had asked Flight for a conversation, but Flight requested she hold off until he finished his stream.

“I told you, stop embarrassing me,” she said, before taking control of Flight’s computer. “You’re b****ing me around.”

Fans were immediately concerned for Flight, who became a father for the first time on March 3. Concern turned to confusion when Dreyahh later explained that, despite their feud, the couple was still together.

I told y’all we’d end up together 😂😂🤣 this always happens lol — dreyahh🗯 (@theonlydreyahh) March 20, 2021

However, FlightReacts has since explained his side of the story, where he expressed how he felt he was “held hostage” by Dreyahh, before eventually convincing her to leave his house after five hours of trying.

Advertisement

Read More: Sponsors drop David Dobrik after Vlog Squad controversies

Flight plans to release a video fully explaining the situation. He also contradicted Dreyahh’s claims they are still together, by classing himself as single.

Finally got her outta my crib after 5+ hrs being held hostage she wouldn’t leave don’t believe shit that was posted I’m still single, video explaining everything ASAP, keep that same energy for ones talking down!✊🏾 — Flight (@Flight23White) March 20, 2021

Fans were glad to see Flight and Dreyahh had come to some sort of ceasefire on the situation.

It’s not clear exactly when Flight will release a video fully detailing his side of the story, but it should offer more clarity on what is currently a pretty murky state of affairs.