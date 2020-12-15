Logo
YouTuber Dream apologizes after “lynching” comment sparks backlash

Published: 15/Dec/2020 19:00

by Dexerto
Dream called out for lynching comment
YouTube: Dream

Popular Minecraft-turned-Among Us player ‘Dream’ has apologized to his viewers after a clip surfaced of the YouTuber making a comment about ‘lynching,’ which has been met with some criticism among fans.

Dream is an ultra-popular face in the YouTube gaming scene, rising to prominence via his Minecraft playthroughs and, most recently, his Among Us videos with friends.

However, Dream has recently become shrouded in controversy, after critics accused him of cheating in a Minecraft 1.16 speedrun — but that’s not the only incident stirring backlash against the internet star.

A clip of Dream has now gone viral online, which shows the YouTuber commenting that players who cheat at Minecraft should be “lynched,” reportedly in reference to players who found loopholes in MCC’s ‘Ace Race’ during a stream with fellow content creator ‘CaptainSparklez.’

A Twitter user posted the clip online on December 13, and explained in a lengthy thread why Dream’s use of the word “lynched” was hurtful.

“I understand the lighthearted tone, but the word lynching is not the right one to use,” they wrote. “Ever. Especially when joking. This word carries a lot of weight in the Black community.”

However, the user followed up by saying that they only intended to “hold him accountable” and clarified that they did not believe that Dream is racist, but merely uneducated.

Dream replied to the thread shortly thereafter, where he apologized for using the term and claimed that he’d been thinking of the popular game ‘Town of Salem,’ where lynching is an important element that occurs toward the title’s endgame.

“Yeah, I realized after I said it that it wasn’t at all the right word for me to use, and I regretted it instantly,” he wrote. “I was thinking of the popular game ‘Town of Salem’ when I said it. Definitely not okay though, and I apologize for that. Out of my vocabulary.”

Thus far, it seems that Dream’s apology has been met with acceptance from fans and critics alike, who have thanked the YouTuber for admitting to his mistake and taking the term out of his diction — although the speedrunning drama continues to draw speculation.

Entertainment

Streamer saves confused grandma lost in Japan

Published: 15/Dec/2020 18:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Nanpa saves elderly woman
Twitch/NanpaLive

IRL Japan

IRL streamer NanpaLive found himself in quite the predicament late at night in Tokyo when he encountered a grandma who was lost and alone.

During the broadcast, the streamer was cruising around Tokyo on a bike when he spotted the elderly woman walking alone looking awfully confused.

As he zoomed on past, he heard the woman cry out “help me,” prompting Nanpa to stop his bike and turn around to speak with the late-night wanderer.

“Are you alright?” he asked in Japanese, seemingly surprising the woman with how fluent he was.

Streamer helps old woman
YouTube/NanpaLive
The woman had no idea where she was.

“No, I’m not alright,” she replied. “I’m not having fun. I want to go home.”

As it turned out, the woman had no idea where she was, what street she was on or even the neighborhood. She also admitted to being very “confused” but that didn’t stop Nanpa from guiding her to a nearby convenience store.

After a short walk with the woman moving at a snail’s pace, the two made their way to a 7-Eleven and asked the clerk to call the police.

“Andre, you are so handsome,” she said after learning the streamer’s real name. “Thank you for everything you have done for me.”

Even as the streamer left the store and that clerk called the cops, the woman continued to voice kind words towards her savior. “Your Japanese is so good!” she cried out.

Perhaps the best part of the video came right after Nanpa left the 7-Eleven and the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas music began to play along with a “Mission passed” screen.

Nanpa saves an old woman
YouTube/NanpaLive
The streamer saved the lost woman.

“We did one good deed for that day, boys,” he proudly proclaimed. “Hey man, when someone is in trouble you have to help them. That old lady is old as f**k. It’s cold as f**k. She could die out here honestly. She might have Alzheimer’s or some sh*t.”

In the end, while the streamer felt that he should have waited, he also had a feeling she’d be fine with the police coming and figured she couldn’t have gotten too far from her home.

Regardless, it was a very good deed by the streamer who may have ended up saving the old woman’s life.