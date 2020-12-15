YouTuber Dream apologizes after “lynching” comment sparks backlash

Popular Minecraft-turned-Among Us player ‘Dream’ has apologized to his viewers after a clip surfaced of the YouTuber making a comment about ‘lynching,’ which has been met with some criticism among fans.

Dream is an ultra-popular face in the YouTube gaming scene, rising to prominence via his Minecraft playthroughs and, most recently, his Among Us videos with friends.

However, Dream has recently become shrouded in controversy, after critics accused him of cheating in a Minecraft 1.16 speedrun — but that’s not the only incident stirring backlash against the internet star.

A clip of Dream has now gone viral online, which shows the YouTuber commenting that players who cheat at Minecraft should be “lynched,” reportedly in reference to players who found loopholes in MCC’s ‘Ace Race’ during a stream with fellow content creator ‘CaptainSparklez.’

On friday during Captain Sparklez’ stream Dream said “I say that they are a bunch of cheaters and we lynch them” when referring to people who were cheating/finding loopholes during MCC’s Ace Race pic.twitter.com/DpiNu7AGJA — laur (@PINKFROSTT) December 13, 2020

A Twitter user posted the clip online on December 13, and explained in a lengthy thread why Dream’s use of the word “lynched” was hurtful.

“I understand the lighthearted tone, but the word lynching is not the right one to use,” they wrote. “Ever. Especially when joking. This word carries a lot of weight in the Black community.”

However, the user followed up by saying that they only intended to “hold him accountable” and clarified that they did not believe that Dream is racist, but merely uneducated.

I would like to end this by saying dream is NOT racist! please do not refer to him as one! this thread is to educate not cancel!! (rt so hopefully this can reach @dreamwastaken2) — laur (@PINKFROSTT) December 13, 2020

Dream replied to the thread shortly thereafter, where he apologized for using the term and claimed that he’d been thinking of the popular game ‘Town of Salem,’ where lynching is an important element that occurs toward the title’s endgame.

“Yeah, I realized after I said it that it wasn’t at all the right word for me to use, and I regretted it instantly,” he wrote. “I was thinking of the popular game ‘Town of Salem’ when I said it. Definitely not okay though, and I apologize for that. Out of my vocabulary.”

Yeah I realized after I had said it that it wasn’t at all the right word for me to use and regretted it instantly. I was thinking of the popular game “town of salem” when I said it. Definitely not okay though, and I apologize for that. Out of my vocabulary. — dream (@dreamwastaken2) December 13, 2020

Thus far, it seems that Dream’s apology has been met with acceptance from fans and critics alike, who have thanked the YouTuber for admitting to his mistake and taking the term out of his diction — although the speedrunning drama continues to draw speculation.