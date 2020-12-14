Minecraft YouTuber Dream disputes cheating claims as backlash continues

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has claimed he will “most likely” hire expert statisticians to prove that his 1.16 speedrun was legitimate, amid allegations that he cheated.

While YouTuber Dream became known primarily for his Minecraft content, this year he has swept up a whole new addition to his fan base from playing Among Us with huge creators like Corpse Husband and Mr Beast.

However, recently he has been the subject of claims that he cheated on his Minecraft 1.16 speedrun. On December 11, the 14 million subscriber strong YouTuber revealed via Twitter that his record had been rejected on account of it being “too unlikely to verify.”

He called the backlash “total BS,” and indicated that YouTuber Geosquare, who uploaded a video version of the MC Speedrunning review, had used Dream’s name as clickbait to get “easy views.”

While the star received a great deal of support from his fans, with his original tweet getting over 150 thousand likes, he also received a lot of criticism for the way he responded initially.

On December 12, Dream uploaded a huge message to Reddit in which he doubled down on his claims that he didn’t cheat.

“As I didn’t cheat, I know that there’s going to be a way to disprove the statistics, but again, I’m not a mathematician and I don’t know how,” he explained. “I’m going to be most likely hiring multiple well-renowned statisticians to look at the numbers, and most likely have a role in my response.”

He continued: “On top of that, most likely talking with Minecraft developers, as well as other prominent figures regarding it.” He also goes on to say: “I also do have to address the harassment from the mods and verifiers that I received throughout the investigation” and cites it as the reason for his “my less thought out more agitated responses.”

He assured fans that a more comprehensive video explaining the situation would be on its way, but that he “needs time to put it together.”

On Sunday 13 via a Twitter thread, the YouTuber also posted his 19-minute world file that was uploaded “less than 10 minutes after the stream” to prove there were no custom mods loaded at the time.

The controversy has certainly got communities divided as people try to get to the bottom of the allegations. It’s clear that Dream is planning a much more comprehensive response that dives into the specifics of the claims, but how long that will take remains to be seen.