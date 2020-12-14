Logo
Entertainment

Minecraft YouTuber Dream disputes cheating claims as backlash continues

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:30

by Georgina Smith
YouTuber Dream's logo against a colorful background
dreambranding.com

Share

Minecraft

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has claimed he will “most likely” hire expert statisticians to prove that his 1.16 speedrun was legitimate, amid allegations that he cheated.

While YouTuber Dream became known primarily for his Minecraft content, this year he has swept up a whole new addition to his fan base from playing Among Us with huge creators like Corpse Husband and Mr Beast.

However, recently he has been the subject of claims that he cheated on his Minecraft 1.16 speedrun. On December 11, the 14 million subscriber strong YouTuber revealed via Twitter that his record had been rejected on account of it being “too unlikely to verify.”

He called the backlash “total BS,” and indicated that YouTuber Geosquare, who uploaded a video version of the MC Speedrunning review, had used Dream’s name as clickbait to get “easy views.”

While the star received a great deal of support from his fans, with his original tweet getting over 150 thousand likes, he also received a lot of criticism for the way he responded initially.

On December 12, Dream uploaded a huge message to Reddit in which he doubled down on his claims that he didn’t cheat.

“As I didn’t cheat, I know that there’s going to be a way to disprove the statistics, but again, I’m not a mathematician and I don’t know how,” he explained. “I’m going to be most likely hiring multiple well-renowned statisticians to look at the numbers, and most likely have a role in my response.”

Speedrun Removal – Dream from r/DreamWasTaken

He continued: “On top of that, most likely talking with Minecraft developers, as well as other prominent figures regarding it.” He also goes on to say: “I also do have to address the harassment from the mods and verifiers that I received throughout the investigation” and cites it as the reason for his “my less thought out more agitated responses.”

He assured fans that a more comprehensive video explaining the situation would be on its way, but that he “needs time to put it together.”

On Sunday 13 via a Twitter thread, the YouTuber also posted his 19-minute world file that was uploaded “less than 10 minutes after the stream” to prove there were no custom mods loaded at the time.

The controversy has certainly got communities divided as people try to get to the bottom of the allegations. It’s clear that Dream is planning a much more comprehensive response that dives into the specifics of the claims, but how long that will take remains to be seen.

Entertainment

Mizkif hits the jackpot with $125k Lugia in latest Pokemon Twitch stream

Published: 14/Dec/2020 7:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mizkif Lugia Pokemon Card
Mizkif

Share

Mizkif

Mizkif has had an incredible run of luck when opening Pokemon cards, but he hit the jackpot in his latest stream after he pulled a first edition Lugia card worth $125,000, as well as an inanely rare Tyhplosion.

Pokemon cards used to be all the rage back in the day. They were a cheap and enjoyable way for kids to have some fun in the schoolyard. Now, they’re a valuable collector’s item, and their sales and prices have skyrocketed and reached new heights in 2020.

Twitch streamers have been going nuts over them, opening expensive booster packs worth tens of thousands of dollars in the hopes to find valuable cards. Fans often tune in to enjoy the emotional roller-coaster ride. 

The trend hasn’t slowed down despite criticism from some haters like Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, who went as far as destroying valuable cards to prove his point. 

Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has been loving it more than anyone, and he’s had a lot of luck too. He’s been pulling valuable cards left, right, and center. In his latest stream, he snagged even more, including an absolute gem.

Trainwrecks and Mizkif with Pokemon card
Twtich: Trainwreckstv
Mizkif and Trainwrecks posed next to a super rare Dark Charizard card they pulled.

Mizkif’s Pokemon card opening streams are always exciting. This time, however, there was a real sense of magic in the air and lady luck was on his side. He managed to pull the holy grail first edition holographic version of Lugia.

It’s still pending authentication and grading, but if it ends up being a PSA 10, it’ll be worth more than $125,000. In fact, one sold for $129,000 in an eBay auction on November 25. Some people are confident that it might make the grade, but if it doesn’t, it’ll still be worth several thousand.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Mizkif also managed to pull a Tyhplosion #17 card, which is very rare. It’s sold for as much as $25,000, but it’s so hard to find, the actual market price is difficult to nail down.

Either way, it’s not necessarily all about the money. The rarity alone makes it an exciting find. Plus, the fact he managed to pull two extremely rare and potentially valuable cards in the same stream is mind-boggling.

Mizkif’s hot streak with opening Pokemon cards is alive and well, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

He’s pulled an impressive haul so far, and the good fortune keeps on rolling in.

Love it or hate it, the trend is generating lots of buzz, and the hilarious and over-the-top reactions make it even better.  