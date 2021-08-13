YouTuber Dhar Mann surprises MrBeast fans with bizarre “MrFeast” parody

YouTube short film producer Dhar Mann has created a parody version of MrBeast for his new video, dubbing his take on the hugely popular creator, “MrFeast,” much to fans’ amusement.

Dhar Mann is a YouTuber with over 11 million subscribers, who makes short films that usually see the characters learn a meaningful lesson.

He’s made plenty of content about the online world itself, including the invention of an influencer character called ‘Allison Day,’ who’s assumed to be a parody of popular TikTok star Addison Rae.

He even shaded PewDiePie in one of his sketches about being a creator online, after the YouTuber commented on his content in one of his videos.

The next influencer to make an appearance in one of Dhar’s videos is well-known YouTube philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson — but not as we know him.

Instead, Dhar has created a character called MrFeast, who gets kicked out of a store mid-video after the worker mistakes them for pranksters. MrFeast even has two of his friends with him, Fish and Handler, presumably inspired by Jimmy’s real-life friends Chris and Chandler.

The group starts off the video by doing a game console giveaway in classic MrBeast style, before the manager kicks them out. But when the manager finds out from the owner that they were telling the truth about their occupation, he finds them and apologizes. MrFeast then buys their entire building so they don’t have to worry about paying rent anymore.

It looks like Dhar has all good intentions though, as in the comments he wrote: “This video was just for fun! We have tremendous respect for MrBeast and love all the great philanthropical work he’s doing to help change lives.”

He even asked MrBeast’s team to get in touch so they can donate the ad revenue from the video to the creator’s philanthropy fund.

People seemed to be entertained overall by the video, even though some found the parody a little bizarre, with the video reaching over 4.5 million views within just one day.