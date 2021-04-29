Who is Allison Day on TikTok? Parody series from Dhar Mann goes viral - Dexerto

A new series from popular creator Dhar Mann featuring TikTok star parody ‘Allison Day’ is going viral on TikTok, with the plot centering on the star finding herself in a new office job.

With stars like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio constantly growing their following and becoming more well-known across the world, people are getting more curious about the idea of TikTok stars.

The growth of the social media app is also meaning more companies are using the social media app for marketing purposes, leading to a host of hilarious scenarios as people are introduced to the weird world of TikTok for the first time.

Advertisement

Dhar Mann is a hugely popular filmmaker online, who has 6.5 million followers on TikTok and over 8 million subscribers on YouTube. He makes series about a variety of different topics, but one of his most popular follows the life of TikTok star ‘Allison Day.’

He previously made a series about Allison Day getting kicked out of a designer store because the owner assumed she didn’t have enough money, and now they’re back with another series that explores what would happen if a TikTok star found themselves in an office environment.

In the skit, a struggling company hires popular TikTok star ‘Allison’ who they dub ‘the queen of TikTok’ to help out with their marketing, but not everyone in the office is receptive to the new way of doing things.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane celebrates smashing massive TikTok milestone

While TikTokers often end up being the butt of the joke in skits about social media, in this series, Allison was actually the victim in the situation, presenting the older marketing manager Barb as out of touch.

The series was naturally a hit with the TikTok audience, with people enjoying the skit that proved how TikTok is being used in new ways.

It was spread over six parts to fit within the app’s 60-second video limit, and viewers were gripped to the plot as they waited for Barb to be proven wrong.

Read More: Nikita Dragun hits back at Hype House Netflix show hate

Many suspect that Allison Day is modeled off hugely popular star Addison Rae, with similar names and ages. The character is played by actress Kali Jane.

Advertisement

Fans of this series are no doubt already anticipating Dhar Mann’s next project to involve the fictional TikTok star.