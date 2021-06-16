PewDiePie defends criticism of Dhar Mann after YouTuber calls him out

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg doubled down on his comments about Dhar Mann’s upload on bullying. Despite being called out, the star defended his criticisms, calling the well-intentioned videos “cringe.”

On June 9, YouTuber Dhar Mann uploaded a video slamming PewDiePie for comments he made in the past. The Swede had cracked jokes about the 37-year-old’s video back in April.

Responding to the callout, Kjellberg argued that Mann was taking his out video “out of context.” The popular entertainer explained his criticism further and why he thinks the bullying PSA was “poorly executed.”

PewDiePie responds to Dhar Mann’s call-out

During his June 16 Last Week I Asked You segment, Pewds’ fans had brought to his attention that Dhar Mann had called him out in his viral “ACTOR QUITS While On Set” video. While initially laughing at being featured in the upload, Kjellberg responded to the content creator hitting out at him.

“Way to cut out all the context,” he exclaimed. He then explained why he had made jokes about Mann’s video back in April. “It was just for fun. Listen it was a bad video. I stand by that opinion.” The YouTuber then argued that a video with a positive message can still be bad.

“Even if you try to do a positive message, which is great, it was delivered so poorly. There’s no way you could understand it. And if anything, it just misconstrued [the message].” He finished his response by adding: “I don’t think just because you are trying to do something good, that you are above criticism.”

(Topic starts at 14:34)

PewDiePie appeared to be disappointed by Dhar Mann’s reaction to the jokes he made months ago: “It seemed like Dhar Mann took it in stride until I saw this. So I don’t know. I don’t care.”

Despite the drama, he told viewers that he ultimately wishes Mann well. “Just know I have no actual ill will towards him. Not trying to cause tea here. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing my thing.”