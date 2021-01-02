 YouTuber Alex Wassabi announces break from platform after 15 years - Dexerto
YouTuber Alex Wassabi announces break from platform after 15 years

Published: 2/Jan/2021 21:57

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Wasabi Productions

After fifteen years on the platform, Alex Wassabi, the face of popular YouTube channel Wassabi Productions, has announced in a new video that he plans to take an extended break from the channel in order to focus on himself and re-evaluate the direction of the channel. 

29-year-old Alex admitted that the reason for his break was that he was feeling burnt out. “I feel less creative,” he explained. “I don’t have the same urge to create that I used to.”

He continued: “I want to take a break to just be myself and figure out who I am and what I want to do with this channel… and even if I want to be a YouTube creator anymore.”

Admitting that he had felt “scared” to take a break throughout his fifteen-year YouTube career, Wassabi explained that he always felt the urge to keep going because he felt like people depended on him.

“But now that I’m older I’ve realised that I can’t spend my life trying to make people happy,” Wassabi said. “It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid but that’s not mentally healthy.”

The video then shifted to a series of old clips showing just how far Wasabi Productions has come since it’s conception in January 2006, with several clips showing early videos involving Alex and the channel’s original founder, Roi Fabbito.

Wassabi Productions as fans know it was created in January 2006, with Alex Burris comingon board as a co-creator for the channel around that time. It was then that Wassabi Productions born with Roi and Alex charming millions of viewers with sketches and challenges every week with their popular Wassabi Wednesdays segment.

YouTube: Wasabi Productions
Alex and Roi Wassabi, as they were known by fans, first started the channel in January 2006.

When Roi decided to leave the channel in 2016 for undisclosed reasons, Alex continued to run Wassabi Productions solo, with various guest stars moving to replace Roi. The channel as it stands has 11.5 million subscribers and over 4 billion combined views.

Breaking down in tears, Burris ended the video on an emotional but positive note, saying that he was “excited” for his break and that it was “long overdue”.

He then signed off with the slogan fans had grown to love, noting that it “might be the last time” he ever says it: “Until next time, do me a favor and don’t forget to remember: if you’re not smiling, you’re doing it wrong.”

Vinnie Hacker confirms departure from Sway Gaming house in emotional TikTok

Published: 2/Jan/2021 20:24

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

As we make our way through a new year, it looks like Vinnie Hacker is making a new start of his own, with an announcement on TikTok that he would be leaving Sway Gaming.

Sway Gaming is a content house that emerged as a spin-off from the notorious Sway House. Alongside the recently departed Hacker, other members of the House include Kio Cyr, Griffin Johnson and Quinton Griggs. The House was originally launched in July this year by management and media company Talent X Gaming.

Hacker, 18, is the first person to leave the House. The TikTok star, who has 5.4 million followers on the app, announced the news in an emotional TikTok, which featured him waving goodbye to his room, packing his possessions and hugging goodbye his now-ex housemates.

Vinnie captioned the TikTok as follows: “Love all you guys so much. Living in this house was a rise and a half. I’ll never forget that this was the biggest impact on my life being here.”

@vhackerr

love all you guys so much. living in this house was arise and a half. i’ll never forget that this was the biggest impact on my life being here.

♬ It’s Ok – Acoustic – Tom Rosenthal

Since announcing his departure, Hacker has received an outpouring of support from not just his fans, but other influencers, too. TikTok star Chase Rutherford remarked in a comment: “I’m getting emotional,” while a fan commenting on his TikTok joked: “Don’t make me cry, it’s 6 a.m.”

Other fans began speculating that Hacker’s departure meant that he was gearing up to move to the main Sway House or other popular content house, the Hype House. With fans having mixed feelings about the prospect, one TikTok user said: “If you guys were his real fans, you would support him whether he went to the Hype/Sway House or not.”

However, for those who are worried that Hacker would no longer be collaborating with the people in Sway Gaming, have no fear — Hacker commented on his TikTok to say that he would still be around the house “24/7” even if he isn’t living there.

What has Vinnie Hacker been up to recently?

Hacker’s departure from the House comes after an eventful couple of weeks for the internet star. Recently, he was embroiled in a war of words with fellow TikToker MattyBoy, who Vinnie accused of “copying” him.

Fans had been speculating for a while that MattyBoy had been copying Hacker’s mannerisms and content style, but it looks like Vinnie himself felt he had to step in after MattyBoy posted content where he was wearing the exact same beanie as Hacker, which is a staple part of his look.

But that’s not all – Hacker also felt the need to speak out after a female friend was once again targeted by his overly enthusiastic fans.

After commenting on an Instagram post by his friend Samantha Riehl and tagging her in his story, Vinnie’s fans begun to dig into her social media and make negative comments, presumably jealous of what they thought was a budding relationship between the two.

This led to Hacker calling out his fans on Twitter, saying: “Didn’t know when i made a TikTok account I’d be signing a paper to sell my soul to people who don’t actually respect me.”

Now that he’s left Sway Gaming, let’s hope 2021 is a much more plain sailing and drama-free year for the TikTok star.

 