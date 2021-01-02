OfflineTV's Scarra reveals his hilarious VTuber avatar for Twitch - Dexerto

OfflineTV Twitch streamer Scarra has revealed his brand-new VTuber (Virtual YouTuber) avatar, complete with a full cinematic trailer, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

William ‘scarra’ Li is a former League of Legends pro player who founded content creation group OfflineTV way back in 2017. Their brand has grown to one of the biggest in streaming, including a YouTube channel with almost 2.4million subscribers.

VTubing is a trend that grew massively during 2020. It usually involves creating an anime-style animated avatar that acts as the face of the channel, with the avatar being controlled by the streamer.

While most avatars are humanoid, scarra has taken a rather different approach. Thanks to a crew of ten people, scarra put together a new Live2D avatar and debuted it on his Twitch stream. The reaction in chat was absolutely priceless.

“I had an idea last April when Lily (LilyPichu) showed me hers. But I didn’t want it to be human; I wanted something a little different,” scarra said. “I’m not going to do a new name, or a new identity; I don’t want to have this replace who I am.”

The avatar is an animated homage to the dragon Choncc from League of Legends spin-off game Teamfight Tactics, with the added detail of scarra’s signature glasses. However, fans were quick to point out that it looks like an imitation of the dragon Ord from the hit 2000s TV show Dragon Tales.

While the reveal itself was hilarious, the best part was the exceptionally well-done cinematic produced as a build-up. Narrated by fellow OfflineTV streamer LilyPichu, it tells the story of how scarra died, only to be reborn as this new avatar.

In the tale, a drunk scarra leaves his home and wanders the streets, eventually spotting fellow OfflineTV member Pokimane. When he crosses the road to see her, he’s hit by a truck, only to be transported to a magical land where he is reborn as the Atlantean Choncc.

The cinematic is full of references, like when scarra celebrated 365 days of successive streams by getting drunk on soju, and when he went viral back in July 2020 for drinking water.

He stressed the model is very much a work-in-progress and confirmed new animations would be added in the future.