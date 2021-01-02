 OfflineTV's Scarra reveals his hilarious VTuber avatar for Twitch - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

OfflineTV’s Scarra reveals his hilarious VTuber avatar for Twitch

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:44

by Luke Edwards
scarra

Share

OfflineTV Scarra

OfflineTV Twitch streamer Scarra has revealed his brand-new VTuber (Virtual YouTuber) avatar, complete with a full cinematic trailer, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

William ‘scarra’ Li is a former League of Legends pro player who founded content creation group OfflineTV way back in 2017. Their brand has grown to one of the biggest in streaming, including a YouTube channel with almost 2.4million subscribers.

VTubing is a trend that grew massively during 2020. It usually involves creating an anime-style animated avatar that acts as the face of the channel, with the avatar being controlled by the streamer.

While most avatars are humanoid, scarra has taken a rather different approach. Thanks to a crew of ten people, scarra put together a new Live2D avatar and debuted it on his Twitch stream. The reaction in chat was absolutely priceless.

scarra michael reeves pokimane lilypichu disguised toast offlinetv
OfflineTV
Scarra is one of the members of the OfflineTV collective.

“I had an idea last April when Lily (LilyPichu) showed me hers. But I didn’t want it to be human; I wanted something a little different,” scarra said. “I’m not going to do a new name, or a new identity; I don’t want to have this replace who I am.”

The avatar is an animated homage to the dragon Choncc from League of Legends spin-off game Teamfight Tactics, with the added detail of scarra’s signature glasses. However, fans were quick to point out that it looks like an imitation of the dragon Ord from the hit 2000s TV show Dragon Tales.

While the reveal itself was hilarious, the best part was the exceptionally well-done cinematic produced as a build-up. Narrated by fellow OfflineTV streamer LilyPichu, it tells the story of how scarra died, only to be reborn as this new avatar.

In the tale, a drunk scarra leaves his home and wanders the streets, eventually spotting fellow OfflineTV member Pokimane. When he crosses the road to see her, he’s hit by a truck, only to be transported to a magical land where he is reborn as the Atlantean Choncc.

The cinematic is full of references, like when scarra celebrated 365 days of successive streams by getting drunk on soju, and when he went viral back in July 2020 for drinking water.

He stressed the model is very much a work-in-progress and confirmed new animations would be added in the future.

Entertainment

Dr Disrespect says he has lots of “hidden projects” for 2021, being revealed soon

Published: 2/Jan/2021 16:08

by Connor Bennett
Dr Disrespect talking into his mic on YouTube
YouTube: Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect has teased some early surprises for his stream and viewers in 2021, saying he has “lots of hidden projects” in the works, and the fun could start as soon as the first week of January. 

The previous year was a rocky one for Dr Disrespect, given how he was booted off Twitch, had the cause of the ban shrouded in mystery, and then went on to dominate after moving to YouTube. 

With 2020 fading into the rearview mirror, 2021 is a fresh start for everyone, including the Doc, as there are plenty of new releases to look forward to.

For the Doc, though, the new year is a chance for him to take his content to the next level and potentially make his streams even more entertaining than they already are. 

Dr Disrespect streaming
Youtube: DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

As he was wrapping up his New Years’ eve stream, the Two-Time started to tease his 2021 plans, claiming that they’re going to get underway sooner rather than later.

“What a f**king year, huh, Jesus Christ,” The Doc said, ending his brief recap of 2020. “We got some big things lined for next year, I can’t go into the details, it starts off literally… potentially, a hint, a glimpse, a tease, next week potentially. 

“I don’t know. I mean, I do know but I ain’t gonna tell you – or I might. That’s going to jumpstart things.” The YouTube streamer continued his teasers: “Lots of hidden projects, slowly, taking a slower approach, not just doing it just to do it, doing it right. These things gotta mature. And Champs, it’s all for the Champions Club baby!”

Topic begins at 1:02:00

What does Dr Disrespect have planned for 2021?

Previously, speculation suggested that the Doc could be moving into esports with the Call of Duty League, but those links have died down since, and the league is set to begin its Cold War season sometime soon.

It’s more likely than not that the streamer is just teasing changes to his stream in terms of upping the production, potentially hosting his own gaming awards show as he’s said before, and having a few new crossovers planned.

His move to YouTube was unexpected, for both him and fans, but now that he’s settled, he’ll no doubt be looking to elevate his stream in 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see what exactly he has planned.