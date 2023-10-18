IShowSpeed celebrates Twitch unban after two years: “I’m different now”

IShowSpeed officially celebrated being unbanned on Twitch nearly two years after his account was permanently suspended, saying he’s “different” now than he was back then.

IShowSpeed is one of the net’s most prominent live streamers. First rising to prominence on Twitch, Speed quickly became a household name — but his channel was permanently banned in December of 2021 as a result of an outburst he had during a stream with Adin Ross.

Since then, Speed has made his home on YouTube, where he continues to reign as one of the site’s most-watched broadcasters… but in October 2023, something completely unexpected happened.

On October 10, fans noticed that Speed’s Twitch channel had been unbanned. This news came after Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, made comments about giving some permabanned streamers a “second chance,” although it’s currently unclear why he was unbanned.

IShowSpeed IShowSpeed is one of YouTube’s top broadcasters – but fans are wondering if he’ll return to Twitch after he was unbanned earlier in October.

It’s been over a week since then — and on October 18, Speed finally recognized the big news during a YouTube broadcast.

IShowSpeed celebrates getting unbanned on Twitch

During his stream, Speed exclaimed to his fans that he had finally been unbanned and navigated over to his account to show it off.

“Chat, guess what?” he teased. “I forgot all about this. Guess what, y’all? …I am literally unbanned on Twitch! I can go in somebody’s chat right now and say, ‘What’s good?'”

“It’s been two years, y’all,” he continued. “It’s been two damn years, and I’m finally unbanned. It took a long damn time. I was sixteen, chat! I was sixteen the last time I got banned.”

(Topic begins at 32 minutes)

The streamer went on to explain how much he’d changed in the nearly two years since his account was suspended — during which time he secured an exclusive contract with Rumble to get his very own show with Kai Cenat.

“I got banned when I was a young kid, when I was sixteen years old,” Speed said. “But chat, I’m different now. I’m a grown man. I’m mature. …I’m different now.”

Although Speed still hasn’t gone live on his account, fans are keeping an eye out just in case he does decide to start streaming there once again.

Already, his Twitch profile has gained hundreds of thousands of followers, despite the fact that he hasn’t even streamed on it since his unban.