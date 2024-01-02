YouTuber Tom Scott retires from weekly uploads after 10 years

One of YouTube’s most popular video creators, Tom Scott, has announced that he will no longer be posting weekly videos – exactly 10 years after he started doing so.

Tom Scott’s channel is beloved by fans for his informative and entertaining content, with a relaxed delivery, often breaking down fascinating but often niche facts or topics, such as why you can’t buy Dasani water in the UK, or a visual representation of $1 million vs $1 billion.

Incredibly, Scott managed to make a new one of these videos every single week for a decade, but it has taken a toll, and now, he is putting his consistent YouTube schedule on the back burner.

Did Tom Scott quit YouTube?

Although not totally stopping content creation, Tom Scott has confirmed that he will no longer continue to post a video every single week, calling it a retirement of sorts.

In fact, he announced the decision exactly 10 years after the first video in the weekly series, back in 2014.

Although the video was titled “After ten years, it’s time to stop making videos,” it’s not a complete stop, as he explains later that sporadic uploads may continue, as well as his podcast episodes and other projects.

But, sadly for his fans, there will no longer be a consistent, weekly video posted.

Tom concluded the video with a montage of some of the channel’s greatest moments, which include some truly wild adventures and experiences.

The ‘goodbye’ video racked up almost 5 million views in a day, and reached number 2 on YouTube’s trending section. Tom’s channel has over 6 million subscribers as of his ‘retirement’ date.

On social media, one viral post shared a classic meme video, which compiles Tom visiting far-fetched and bizarre locations, all of which were for his channel.

Fellow YouTubers left comments thanking Tom for his work and inspiration to them. “Your approach to quality, accuracy, accountability and accessibility has made YouTube a better place,” said YouTuber Jay Foreman. “Thank you for being a beacon of integrity, and a shining example of how to do this exactly right.”

“Congrats Tom,” said renowned author John Green, who has over 3 million subscribers as one half of the VlogBrothers. YouTuber Rare Earth commented, “The best to ever do it. Congrats on an incredible decade Tom.”

For now, fans will have to look out for what else Tom has planned outside of his main channel uploads.