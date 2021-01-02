Logo
Vinnie Hacker confirms departure from Sway Gaming house in emotional TikTok

Published: 2/Jan/2021 20:24

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

TikTok Vinnie Hacker

As we make our way through a new year, it looks like Vinnie Hacker is making a new start of his own, with an announcement on TikTok that he would be leaving Sway Gaming.

Sway Gaming is a content house that emerged as a spin-off from the notorious Sway House. Alongside the recently departed Hacker, other members of the House include Kio Cyr, Griffin Johnson and Quinton Griggs. The House was originally launched in July this year by management and media company Talent X Gaming.

Hacker, 18, is the first person to leave the House. The TikTok star, who has 5.4 million followers on the app, announced the news in an emotional TikTok, which featured him waving goodbye to his room, packing his possessions and hugging goodbye his now-ex housemates.

Vinnie captioned the TikTok as follows: “Love all you guys so much. Living in this house was a rise and a half. I’ll never forget that this was the biggest impact on my life being here.”

@vhackerr

love all you guys so much. living in this house was arise and a half. i’ll never forget that this was the biggest impact on my life being here.

♬ It’s Ok – Acoustic – Tom Rosenthal

Since announcing his departure, Hacker has received an outpouring of support from not just his fans, but other influencers, too. TikTok star Chase Rutherford remarked in a comment: “I’m getting emotional,” while a fan commenting on his TikTok joked: “Don’t make me cry, it’s 6 a.m.”

Other fans began speculating that Hacker’s departure meant that he was gearing up to move to the main Sway House or other popular content house, the Hype House. With fans having mixed feelings about the prospect, one TikTok user said: “If you guys were his real fans, you would support him whether he went to the Hype/Sway House or not.”

However, for those who are worried that Hacker would no longer be collaborating with the people in Sway Gaming, have no fear — Hacker commented on his TikTok to say that he would still be around the house “24/7” even if he isn’t living there.

What has Vinnie Hacker been up to recently?

Hacker’s departure from the House comes after an eventful couple of weeks for the internet star. Recently, he was embroiled in a war of words with fellow TikToker MattyBoy, who Vinnie accused of “copying” him.

Fans had been speculating for a while that MattyBoy had been copying Hacker’s mannerisms and content style, but it looks like Vinnie himself felt he had to step in after MattyBoy posted content where he was wearing the exact same beanie as Hacker, which is a staple part of his look.

But that’s not all – Hacker also felt the need to speak out after a female friend was once again targeted by his overly enthusiastic fans.

After commenting on an Instagram post by his friend Samantha Riehl and tagging her in his story, Vinnie’s fans begun to dig into her social media and make negative comments, presumably jealous of what they thought was a budding relationship between the two.

This led to Hacker calling out his fans on Twitter, saying: “Didn’t know when i made a TikTok account I’d be signing a paper to sell my soul to people who don’t actually respect me.”

Now that he’s left Sway Gaming, let’s hope 2021 is a much more plain sailing and drama-free year for the TikTok star.

 

Noah Beck's Most Viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 2/Jan/2021 17:42

by Georgina Smith
Noah Beck poses in front of a tree next to the TikTok logo
Instagram: noahbeck

Noah Beck TikTok

After a hectic year for TikTok in which the platform became more popular than ever before, Noah Beck has come out on top as one of the platform’s most popular stars. But what were his most viewed videos of the past year?

Noah Beck is a 19-year-old social media star who, after joining popular TikTok collective Sway House along with stars like Bryce Hall, found that his following skyrocketed, making him a very popular member of the community.

He’s since gone on to form a tight group with YouTuber James Charles, and fellow TikTokers including the D’Amelio sisters, Larray, and Chase Hudson, spreading his following onto a variety of different platforms.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck dating
Instagram: Dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck finally confirmed their relationship status after weeks of claiming they were just “besties.”

Toward the end of the year, Noah also made things official with Dixie D’Amelio, a pairing that has led to their fanbases combining, and a whole lot of amazing collaboration content on both of their accounts that has been racking up views and likes.

But for those curious about which of Noah’s TikToks exactly had the most views throughout 2020, here are the top five.

5 – Mac and Cheese – 47 million views

Kicking off the list is of course a video of Noah and Dixie, and here Noah dances to popular TikTok song ‘(Adderall) Corvette Corvette’ by Popp Hunna whilst Dixie cooks up some Mac and Cheese in the background.

@noahbeck

bub was WHIPPIN up that mac n cheese @dixiedamelio

♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) – Popp Hunna

4 – Sorry for Simping – 57.5 million views

In another video featuring both Dixie and Noah, he lip syncs to the song ‘I’m Sorry for Simping’ while Dixie does her makeup casually in front of him.

This seems to both be one of Noah’s favorite TikTok formats and definitely a popular one among fans.

@noahbeck

she’s the simp i swear @dixiedamelio

♬ original sound – brennen

3 – What You Know Bout Love – 66.2 million views

In this popular TikTok, the loved-up couple finally does a dance together, and while Noah mentions in the caption that Dixie “refused to do the slow-mo walk,” the chill video still turned out really well.

@noahbeck

she refused to do the slomo walk.. @dixiedamelio

♬ What You Know Bout Love – Pop Smoke

2 – Here Comes Santa Claus – 72.5 million

In this festive-themed TikTok, yet again Noah and Dixie dance along to a Christmas track, and the pair looked to be having a lot of fun. With four of the five videos on this list featuring both stars together, it’s certainly clear what their audience loves to see.

@noahbeck

here comes santa<3 @dixiedamelio

♬ this is our dance give credit lol – kara

1 – Love Story – 73.2 million views

This ‘Love Story’ remix by Disco Lines went viral on TikTok earlier this year, with the captivating dance moves having people joining in with the trend across the internet. Noah participated with Tayler Holder and jeffxtingz, and it turned out to be so popular that it is his most viewed TikTok of the whole year.

@noahbeck

ya.. @itstaylerholder @jeffxtingz

♬ Love Story – Disco Lines

With Noah getting progressively more popular by the day, and with his and Dixie’s audiences merging, there seem to be a lot of great things coming up in the way of TikTok and beyond for the young star.