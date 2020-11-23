 YouTuber Airrack fools internet with fake jetpack prank - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTuber Airrack fools internet with fake jetpack prank

Published: 23/Nov/2020 15:50

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Airrack

Share

Up-and-coming YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker has fooled the internet and one of Los Angeles’ biggest news channels by faking that he flew a jetpack at LAX airport.

Airrack has been making waves on YouTube throughout 2020, capitalizing on viral content and finding his way into the lives of the likes of Logan Paul and David Dobrik through sheer power of will and confidence.

In September the creator attempted to sneak his $100,000, 27ft yacht into the backyard pool of Logan Paul without him noticing. This time around, he’s achieved one of his greatest pranks yet, without actually doing a stunt in the flesh.

The creator and his team set about to trick the internet and news channels into thinking he was behind the mysterious sightings of a man flying a jetpack around LAX.

Airrack Eric Decker
Instagram: Airrack
Airrack has been making waves on YouTube throughout 2020

The plan was to start by making a 3D model of Airrack’s head, then a 3D model of an Iron Man suit. Next, they filmed fake footage at LAX airport, and paid their friend Mark to create “the most real fake video of all time.”

They then posted the video to r/wtf on Reddit to get the ball rolling, earning 2,700 upvotes within the first hour, and eventually hitting the top spot on the subreddit with more than 20,000 upvotes.

The next day, Airrack and his team were contacted by news stations including KTLA 5 news who offered to interview the creator. Airrack’s friend Mack pretended to be a man called Matt Cantrell, who’s interview about the fake-sighting was broadcast on KTLA 5 News at 10 pm that day, alongside the fake clip that the team had made.

Fans were completely in awe of the stunt, with one viewer comparing it to legendary pranks of the past, “This is like Yes Theory when they pranked the internet with the Justin Bieber eating a burrito sideways.”

Another person commented, “How does Airrack not have 1 mill? These videos are bangers. He literally had the news eating out of their hands.”

Entertainment

Why TikTok wants justice for X Factor’s ‘aggressive’ P!nk tribute act

Published: 23/Nov/2020 15:38

by Georgina Smith
Two images of Zoe Alexander side by side
YouTube: The X Factor UK / Zoe Alexander

Share

TikTok

2012 X Factor contestant Zoe Alexander who became known for being an ‘aggressive’ P!nk tribute act has gone viral on TikTok after users found out about the shocking mistreatment of the singer that allegedly happened behind the scenes, seeking “justice for Zoe.”

Singing competition X Factor has become notorious for its audition round, that sees many hopeful singers take their shot in front of judges such as the likes of Simon Cowell and Gary Barlow to make it through to the live rounds, and hopefully find their big break.

While the show has seen acts like One Direction and Little Mix launch their careers off the back of the show’s popularity, one of the things it has become known for is airing the worst, and most crazy auditions for the general public’s entertainment.

Zoe Alexander was one such contestant who thought she was up for the opportunity of a lifetime, but found her face became known for all the wrong reasons as she was branded a ‘crazy’ P!nk tribute act after having a breakdown on stage. But it seems that the episode that aired did not show the full story.

She released the story behind her X Factor ordeal in a series of videos on YouTube back in July, eight years after her original audition. But now the TikTok community has got hold of Zoe’s story, and they’re doing everything they can to inform people of the brutal truth behind the audition, with videos explaining the situation with millions of likes.

A TikTok by user thatsmypurseidontknowyou has a whopping three million likes, and in it she details the story shared by Zoe in her YouTube series. She explained how in her original song list, the singer had not chosen to sing any P!nk songs as an attempt to depart from her tribute act.

@thatsmypurseidontknowyou

Reply to @qtokay JUSTICE FOR ZOE!!! #fyp #WorkingAtHome

♬ original sound – devon rae ⚡️

However, Zoe alleges that the producers made it clear to her that the only way she would be allowed on the show was if she sang a P!nk song. She also explains that they told Zoe to turn up at 6 am, hours before she actually had to be there, and constantly talked to her about P!nk throughout the day despite her clear discomfort with it.

Comments under the video showed an outpouring of support for Zoe, where they looked back on the audition and realised there were a lot of warning signs that the programme was potentially being deceptive.

“‘You told me to sing a P!nk song’ makes so much sense now,” one user said. Another described the situation as “heartbreaking” and remarked that the star had been brought on the show exclusively to be used as a laughing stock.

Image of a TikTok comment

Image of a TikTok comment

Image of a TikTok comment

 

The incident had an enormous emotional impact on the young singer, and her story has struck a chord with many viewers, causing people to reconsider all those ‘crazy auditions’ they’ve seen on TV and laughed about.