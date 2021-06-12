Tanner Fox reportedly backs out of YouTubers vs. TikTokers fight with Ryland Storm - Dexerto

In a new video, TikToker Ryland Storms reported that YouTuber Tanner Fox has backed out of the Battle of the Platforms fight at the last minute, but it’s not certain whether he’ll be able to find a replacement in time.

June is shaping up to be a huge month for the influencer boxing world, with Logan Paul’s fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. attracting attention across the globe.

Now a series of social media stars are set to fight each other in a June 12 event that aims to decide once and for all what the better platform is — YouTube or TikTok.

Advertisement

Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom is the main fight of the event, but there are several undercard fights featuring some popular influencers from their respective platforms, including one between Ryland Storms and Tanner Fox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiveXLive (@livexlive)

The weigh-in went ahead as planned, with Ryland coming in at 145lb and Tanner measuring at 127lb. However, in a YouTube video uploaded on June 11, Ryland claimed that Tanner has pulled out of the fight at the last minute.

“Everyone’s doing their walkouts as you can see behind me,” he explained. “I was supposed to walk out two people ago, I’m not walking out anymore because Tanner apparently backed out of the fight after the weigh-ins today.”

Advertisement

The star still said that he wanted to fight if possible, and that they’re trying to look for people to step in. “We’re trying to find a replacement right now, possibly FaZe Rug, Adin Ross’s name was mentioned, but I just want to fight at this point. I don’t know why Tanner’s backing out, he’s obviously being a puss puss.”

Topic starts at 3:32

“Tanner, if you’re going through something mentally, I understand it, but just let people know, because we’re in Miami, we’ve been in Miami for a week and a half, two weeks, you should have told us then. I understand but, you know, doing it a day before the fight is kind of being a b*tch.”

Related News

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Tanner hasn’t yet released a public statement about his withdrawal, and fans of Ryland are disappointed that he didn’t get to fight Tanner even after months of training.

It’s currently unclear whether the issue is to do with their weight difference, or if there’s another reason that prompted Tanner to withdraw from the event. Regardless, fans can still watch the rest of the scheduled fights on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7pm ET/4 pm PT.