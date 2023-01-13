Bryce Hall mocks KSI ahead of FaZe Temperrr boxing match

TikTok star Bryce Hall slammed KSI for being “cringe” ahead of the Brit’s upcoming boxing match with FaZe Temperrr this weekend.

The influencer-boxing bug is back in full force, and YouTube star KSI set to kick off 2023 with a bang at his next match against American creator FaZe Temperrr on January 14.

This bout has garnered quite a bit of buzz lately, sparking reactions from influencers and combat sports pros alike due to KSI’s choice of opponent in Temperrr after Dillon Danis suddenly backed out just a week away from fight night.

Names like Tyron Woodley, Slim Albaher, and more weren’t too happy about KSI’s replacement — and it looks like Bryce Hall is just the latest to weigh in on the situation.

KSI, Temperrr, and other participating fighters gathered together for a press conference on January 12, where KSI made some big claims about his boxing prowess… claims that Bryce Hall couldn’t help but mock in a video response.

“People fear me,” KSI boasted, prompting a snicker from Hall.

Bryce Hall calls KSI “cringiest man alive” ahead of Temperrr fight

“I’m gonna give KSI the benefit of the doubt and say that this is a huge marketing technique to be the cringiest man alive,” he said after laughing at the Brit. “He cannot take himself seriously. Right? Like he can’t genuinely think people are scared of him.”

“Huge fan of everything he’s built with his boxing career and Misfits, but dude, whatever the hell his PR team is telling him to do, tell them to stop. Fire those people.”

This isn’t the first time that Bryce has called out KSI; in fact, the two creators had a bit of a spat in 2022 after Hall’s attempts at negotiating a fight with Deji caught KSI’s attention, leading to a disagreement about payment.

For now, KSI has his eyes fixed on Temperrr, with a possible bout against Jake Paul coming later in the year — but it’s still unclear when, or if, those two giants will finally face off in the ring.