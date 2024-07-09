SSSniperWolf hits back at MoistCr1TiKaL claims she copyright struck smaller YouTuber

SSSniperWolf has denied the claims that she copyright struck a smaller YouTube channel, after MoistCr1TiKaL called her out in his video.

On July 8, 2024, MoistCr1TiKaL posted an 8-minute video calling out SSSniperWolf for issuing a copyright strike against a YouTube channel called One Giant Onion.

SSSniperWolf responded to the criticism on the same day, claiming she didn’t strike his video. “I want to clarify that I did not strike anyone’s video. I do not have any pending takedown notices. I believe someone else must have done it on my behalf?” she wrote on X/Twitter.

As she tagged him, MoistCr1TiKaL responded, saying that if her statement is “true,” she should reach out to One Giant Onion to find out who struck his channel.

“If that’s true, you should contact the striked channel and get the info of the person who did strike it so you can take legal action against them,” he wrote. “There’s a huge problem with this dogsh*t on the platform right now so it’d be great to put a stop to it.”

SSSniperWolf then fired back, saying that neither the smaller channel or MoistCr1TiKaL tried to contact her, and slammed the latter for posting a video with “false information without reaching out for the facts.” She also shared two screenshots to prove that she didn’t take down One Giant Onion’s content.

In MoistCr1TiKaL’s 8-minute video, he claimed that SSSniperWolf struck One Giant Onion’s channel because he uploaded a 3-hour video that “hurt her feelings.” He elaborated: “The joke was, she doesn’t make him laugh so it was a long video going through her content, and ‘reacting’ to it.”

The content creator argued that while One Giant Onion “took three hours’ worth of her content and didn’t transform it,” the 31-year-old “doesn’t own her content either” and she “steals it.”

This isn’t the first time that MoistCr1TiKaL has called out SSSniperWolf; last year, he slammed her for doxxing fellow YouTuber JacksFilms.

