Jacksfilms calls for YouTube to demonetize Sssniperwolf after “creepy” doxxing incident

It appears the feud between Jacksfilms and Sssniperwolf won’t be ending anytime soon after the latter doxxed her fellow creator on Instagram.

Youtuber and Twitch streamer ‘SSSniperwolf’ has found herself in hot water after a controversial move in her feud with content creator ‘Jacksfilms’.

The drama between the two began back in 2022 after Jacksfilms made a secondary channel mocking SSSniperwolf’s reaction content and alleging she was stealing other’s content for profit.

The pair have been going back and forth ever since and it seems things are now coming to a head, Jacksfilms calling for YouTube to demonetize SSSniperwolf after she doxxed him on Instagram.

A screenshot of SSSniperwolf’s Instagram story showed the streamer asking followers if she should “visit” Jacksfilms as he lived only minutes away from where she was shooting content.

“Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her [Instagram],” Jacksfilms shared on Twitter, revealing that a photo on her story had been taken “right outside” his home. “In what universe do you think that’s okay? In what reality do you live in where you think this behavior is justified?”

Labeling her actions “creepy, gross, [and] violating,” he didn’t hold back in calling Sssniperwolf out and accusing her of being “dangerous.” Jacksfilms said, “You steal content AND stalk YouTubers.”

He then went on to tag YouTube’s official Twitter account, demanding they demonetize Sssniperwolf’s content or “just get her off your platform.”

Viewers slammed Sssniperwolf’s “unhinged” behavior, stating it was “completely unacceptable” and backing up Jacksfilms’ call for YouTube to take action.

Tagging the platform, one wrote, “Are you guys gonna do something? Or she makes you guys way too much money so you will brush it under the rug?”

In response to Jacksfilms’ tweet, Sssniperwolf posted another Instagram story in which she wrote, “This creep has been harassing me for months then plays victim saying I threatened him when I just wanted to talk. I have no ill intentions. It’s so sad when people have to constantly create drama to pay their bills.”

