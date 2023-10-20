YouTube “temporarily” removes SSSniperwolf monetization after Jacksfilms doxxing

YouTube has just confirmed that they’ve temporarily removed video monetization from SSSniperwolf’s channel as punishment for Jacksfilms doxxing incident.

Back on October 17, 2023, YouTuber Jacksfilms called out the platform for not taking action against reaction video creator SSSniperwolf after the creator allegedly doxxed Jacksfilms on her Instagram Story.

Other creators quickly began to chime into the conversation, with Asmongold, Pokimane, and MoistCr1TiKal standing against the doxxing incident.

Now, YouTube has confirmed on Twitter that her monetization has been affected on the platform — but people aren’t happy when the result.

YouTube “temporarily” demonetizes SSSniperwolf

Shared in a tweet on October 20, YouTube confirmed that they have ‘temporarily” demonetized the female YouTuber.

“Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place,” they said.

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts — and hardly anyone is happy with the fact it’s temporary.

“Behavior on both sides??? One person is clearly being targeted and hurt here, and it’s Jacksfilms! What a ridiculous statement,” one user replied.

Another said: “The punishment doesn’t match the literal crime. Stop playing favorites and being deliberately cryptic.”

A third commented: “Temporary? So the YouTube official response is that we can dox people every X weeks, where X is determined by how much the YouTube team simps for them?”

SSSniperwolf nor Jacksfilms have commented on the publishment as of writing, but we’ll update this article if they do.