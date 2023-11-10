SSSniperwolf hits back at Azzyland’s accusations of “copying” her content

YouTube star SSSniperWolf is hitting back after fellow creator Azzyland accused her of copying her content and “stealing her life.”

SSSniperWolf is a prominent YouTuber, boasting over 34 million subscribers on her channel, which she first started back in 2013.

Over the years, SSSniperWolf has come under scrutiny due to the nature of her content, which largely centers around reacting to viral videos or other creators’ uploads on various platforms like Twitter/X, TikTok, and YouTube.

The criticism surrounding SSSniperWolf escalated when fellow YouTuber JacksFilms began mocking her on a separate channel back in 2022. Their feud exploded when SSSniperWolf posted a photo outside of his home in 2023, effectively doxxing him and leading to major backlash against the reaction-tuber.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since then, SSSniperWolf’s channel has been temporarily demonetized, and she issued an apology to JacksFilms due to the incident… but it wasn’t long before more drama caught up with her.

In a collaborative video with creator Nerd City following the JacksFilms backlash, YouTuber Azzyland accused SSSniperWolf of ripping off her content and even recreating her thumbnails over the years, saying the controversial creator “stole my life.”

SSSniperWolf hits back at AzzyLand’s copycat accusations

In the video, Azzyland also claimed that SSSniperWolf had imitated her mannerisms, saying that the YouTuber had mobilized her fanbase to harass her after calling her a “copycat.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now, SSSniperWolf is responding to the situation. In a post on Twitter/X, the YouTuber hit back at AzzyLand, saying that it was Azzy who had actually copied her — not the other way around.

Article continues after ad

“I have a backup of videos and screenshots before she changed the thumbnails to make it look like I copied her,” she wrote. “I have proof she copied my thumbnails, SEO, the way I speak, the jokes I make. The way you’re trying to manipulate this is fraud.”

Article continues after ad

She followed up with another post providing screenshots of a video with the exact same title — but SSSniperWolf’s had been uploaded 12 minutes prior to that of AzzyLand’s.

“I have screenshots of you uploading the same video as me MINUTES after I upload multiple on occasions,” she wrote. “People think I am an easy target, I HATE drama, but y’all constantly drag me into it.”

Article continues after ad

In another post, SSSniperWolf shared even more screenshots, saying, “The fact that you can just go on a video and LIE about everything is insane to me.”

Article continues after ad

Thus far, AzzyLand has yet to respond to SSSniperWolf’s tweets — but we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto if she does.