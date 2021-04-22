YouTube Super Eyepatch Wolf helps fan pull off viral proposal - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Super Eyepatch Wolf played a part in a fan’s clever marriage proposal that has since gone viral and is making thousands tear up.

Eyepatch Wolf has amassed over 1M subs for his analytical videos on anime and games, among other things. The YouTuber has been doing it for years, and has created a dedicated community since he began.

The fandom runs so deep that someone named Paul reached out to the YouTuber for a special project with a certain Super Eyepatch Wolf watcher in mind.

Paul was getting ready to propose to his partner Maya, but wasn’t going to settle for an ordinary proposal. That’s why he hit up Irish content creator to see if he could give him a better chance at locking down a ‘yes.’

Advertisement

So.. a fan asked me to make a fake video to help him propose to his girlfriend, and the result is maybe the sweetest most surreal thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/VBciqRm1cx — Eyepatch Wolf (@EyePatchWolf) April 21, 2021

Eyepatch Wolf’s involvement was a huge ingredient to the ploy, but that’s not entirely why it’s going viral on Twitter and having such a huge effect on the people tuning in.

The video starts with the YouTuber narrating his ‘video’ just like any other video, but it gets real personal to Maya and Paul, real quick. Through the deep-think style of Eyepatch Wolf’s videos, audiences got to know the couple’s love story.

As we got to know how they met, learned about their almost-chance encounter, and seeing Paul’s fiancé-to-be absolutely lose it at every slide, viewers were collectively engrossed in the video along with Maya.

Advertisement

It was a smooth transition before he popped the question, and the reactions after the ‘yes’ were heartwarming.

OHHH MY GODDDDDDDD 😭😭😭😭😭 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) April 21, 2021

OHHH MY GODDDDDDDD 😭😭😭😭😭 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) April 21, 2021

Dude…. DUDE!!! This is way up there on the list of sweetest things I’ve ever seen. What a perfect example of how to use your skills to improve someone else’s life directly. — TheCthultist | Black Lives Matter (@TheCthultist) April 21, 2021



“So.. a fan asked me to make a fake video to help him propose to his girlfriend, and the result is maybe the sweetest most surreal thing I’ve ever seen,” Eyepatch Wolf said, with the post having hundreds of replies loving the proposal.

The video has been taking off since being posted with over 300k views in a few hours.

“When I reached out to EyePatchWolf I didn’t know the level of care he would approach this with,” Paul said. “I didn’t even know if he would respond. The fact he was willing to do this helped make this moment so special. I can’t thank him enough.”