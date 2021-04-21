Mr Beast bets $10k that NICKMERCS will enjoy his favorite anime - Dexerto

As TimTheTatman convinces fellow Twitch star NICKMERCS to try out his first anime, Mr Beast is willing to bet a whopping $10K that Nick will enjoy the YouTuber’s favorite anime: The Promised Neverland.

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is known for Call of Duty: Warzone and lifting weights on stream, what he’s not known for is a passion for anime. That hasn’t derailed Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, who has finally convinced Nick to try out one episode of an anime.

When asking the world of Twitter what anime he should recommend with his one chance to get Nick interested, Tim received an emphatic, caps-locked response from MrBeast: “PROMISE NEVERLAND.”

Immediately, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop got in on the action — explaining that he loves the show, but isn’t sure it will work on Nick. With some of the biggest names in content creation grappling to determine the best choice, Mr Beast is confident enough in his choice that he wants to put $10,000 on it.

PROMISE NEVERLAND HAS A PERFECT EPISODE 1 HOOK! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 21, 2021

This is a big moment and the creators involved are obviously taking it very seriously. In the end, one 20-minute episode will determine NICKMERCS’ faith in anime permanently.

Tim is very conscious of the gravity of the situation, telling people to “keep in mind it’s only 1 EPISODE, so if it doesn’t hook him, it’s lost forever…”

I’ll bet $10,000 he likes it — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 21, 2021

After Mr Beast replied that Promised Neverland has a “PERFECT EPISODE 1 HOOK,” CouRage expressed some uncertainty — cautioning that the show might not “be the one for Nick.” Undaunted, Mr Beast commits to putting $10K behind the 2019 anime.

From a cursory glance, it’s easy to see why some might not think Promised Neverland will be enough to sell Nick on anime. Unlike popularly recommended shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, the show centers on innocent-looking children.

Still, the series is based on one of the most popular mangas of all time and despite the seeming innocence of its main characters, it still has dark undertones and tons of intrigue. Without spoiling anything, Wikipedia does tie it to genres like “Dark fantasy, “Science fiction,” and “Thriller.”

It remains unknown what anime Nick will start with, but fans can certainly hope that he tries The Promised Neverland just so CouRage and Mr Beast’s bank accounts can duel.