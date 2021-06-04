YouTube streamer finally banned after disturbing video breaches child safety policy - Dexerto

YouTube streamer Shannon ‘Shanny for Christ’ Dornbush has been banned from the platform after a video showed her partner threatening to beat a child.

YouTube have made efforts to crack down on users that breach their terms and conditions over the past few months, and after several complaints, streamer Shanny for Christ has been banned for violating the site’s child safety policy.

Dornbush was convicted of assaulting former partner Jason Ergoff in 2019 after a domestic incident. A verified police report found that she slapped Ergoff across the face before lashing him with a whip.

Her main channel has now been removed for a disturbing video that showed her current partner threatening to beat one of their children, but she continues to try and evade the system.

As reported by Kat Tenbarge of Business Insider, on June 1, a YouTube Twitter response claimed that Dorbush’s initial stream was “not violating any of [their] policies” and therefore “it will remain active on our platform.”

However, a second comment on June 2 shows one of YouTube’s representatives confirming that the stream “violates their policy” and that they subsequently “removed the content from the platform.”

When I reached out to a YouTube representative, though, YouTube confirmed that the livestream violated its child safety policy. Here’s the second tweet from Team YouTube that reverses position and shows they took the video down. pic.twitter.com/CBuvstaQfn — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) June 3, 2021

Despite this, Dornbush appealed overnight and the stream was reinstated. This was posted on her original social media (now deactivated) with the caption “ha take that haters.”

Getting back in touch with YouTube, Tenbarge said: “They removed the video for a second time. Then, for good measure, they terminated Dornbush’s channel.” She then created a second channel, which was also removed.

After I circled back with YouTube, they removed the video for a 2nd time. Then, for good measure, they terminated Dornbush's channel. She ban evaded for a few hours on a 2nd channel, but now that one is gone too. pic.twitter.com/6b6Csk1kfO — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) June 3, 2021

From there, a third channel was made under the title “ShannyCooks,” which no longer appears to be active on the site.

In response to Tenbarge’s findings and report, Dornbush has emailed her stating: “btw if you don’t redact this story I’m going to sue the living f**k out of you. YOU ARE ENABLING CRIMINALS AND HATE CULTURE YOU STUPID B**CH.”

As this situation continues to unfold, we’ll make sure this page remains up to date with the latest findings.

If you have been affected by this story or domestic abuse, you can speak to somebody at The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1800 7873 224) in the United States, and Refuge (0808 2000 247) in the United Kingdom.