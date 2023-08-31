Twitch reverses perma ban for Fortnite streamer who said he was a “child predator”

Twitch has decided to reverse its decision to permanently ban a Fortnite streamer who joked about “liking kids” and being a “child predator.”

Controversial Fortnite streamer HydraSZN came under fire earlier in August after making a series of awkward jokes on stream about being sexually interested in children.

During a broadcast, HydraSZN was caught utterly a slur before claiming to ‘like kids,’ even going as far as saying, “Oh, I swear to God I do, on my life I’m a little child predator.”

After the footage went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, Twitch issued a permanent suspension for the streamer, but his appeals seemed to have worked.

Twitch unbans streamer who joked about “liking kids”

Shortly after the ban, HydraSZN began pleading with Twitch, issuing appeals that at first were rejected.

“I deserve the hate for making a dumb joke, but if Twitch bans me for this, they might as well ban literally thousands of other streamers. I don’t deserve an indefinite ban,” he said. “Twitch is my job, and my childhood dream and I was finally succeeding.”

Despite the Amazon-owned platform rejecting the appeals and deciding the punishment will remain, a week later on August 31, the site did a 180 and reversed the perma ban.

“After reviewing your case, we can confirm that the correct enforcement was issued. However, given the details of your case, we have decided to accept your appeal,” Twitch said in an email to the streamer.

HydraSZN’s Twitch channel has since been reactivated, much to the surprise of the streamer who says he won’t let this second chance go to waste.

“I shall never f**k up again,” he pledged.

This isn’t the first time there has been controversy in the Fortnite scene relating to child predator comments or actions. Back in 2021, Twitch banned a Brazilian streamer after he was arrested for allegedly raping two children.