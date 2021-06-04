Bryce Hall and Jose Canseco have put an end to the dating rumors - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco have shut down rumors that they’re dating following Bryce’s public split from Addison Rae.

For the longest time, fans of internet celebrities have been wanting the inside scoop and details about their favorite content creator’s private life, especially when it comes to who they’re dating.

Bryce Hall and longtime girlfriend Addison Rae had a very public relationship, and amid their very public break-up, fans sparked rumors that they’d both quickly moved on.

As Bryce has been hanging out with his pal Josie Canseco, who previously dated Logan Paul, many assumed that they’d gone from friends to being in a relationship. That’s not the case, though.

Advertisement

On June 4, the pair took to Twitter to dismiss rumors of them being romantically involved, stating that they’re just friends.

“I can’t believe I’m even addressing this but guys I’m reeeeaally not dating Bryce. at all. in any way. pls stop,” Josie tweeted. “How many times do I have to say I’m completely single. Being friends with someone and being supportive and close to them IS NOT dating. End of story.”

Bryce chimed in with a few jokes, adding “wait we’re not dating?” and “dating/being friends is the same s**t tbh,” as some fans didn’t want to listen to what they were saying, suggesting that the pair are dating, even though they say they’re not.

Advertisement

imma get u — Jos (@JosieCanseco) June 4, 2021

Even though the pair shut down the ongoing rumors, there are still going to be fans who believe what they want to believe, and come up with their own ideas.

No doubt they’ll both get linked to be dating someone else in the coming weeks, even if they just hang out once.